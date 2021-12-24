Police “clarifies” earlier statement on Christmas gathering; family allowed for dining but not Christmas party

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Davidson Valerie has sought to clarify an earlier statement made by himself which has caused much controversy in the last few days.

Earlier this week during a media briefing, Valerie issued a stern warning to Dominicans who intend on celebrating Christmas, must do so only with the occupants of their home.

“If you live with your wife and two children, any activity you are allowed to have at your house must engage the four of you. If by any chance you want to bring in other persons, it is an offence to have other persons come to your house, because the law makes allowance for persons of the immediate household. So your cousin who doesn’t live at your house should not be at your house for any Christmas celebration,” the senior officer stated.

However in a later statement, the Assistant Police Commissioner explained that relatives and friends can be invited over for dining but what is not permitted is hosting parties with outside guests.

“I wish to clarify that there is nothing in the law that prevents people from visiting families and friends and loved ones anytime during the Christmas season and perhaps having dinner, lunch or even breakfast, that is permitted.”

Valerie continued, “What is not permitted is the hosting of a party with people who are not from the immediate or same household. There is nothing in the law that prevents any person from playing music in the privacy of his or her home, what is not permitted is the hosting of anyone who is outside of the immediate household or does not live in that house in fete or festive activity.”

He informed that this regulation is clearly articulated in section 13:1 (a) of SR&O 26 of 2021, therefore encouraging the public to be “very careful” in how their affairs are conducted during the Christmas season.

Valerie said, adherence to the regulations will prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in Dominica and in particular, during the Christmas holidays.

“This year, we cannot have our usual party type activities and the various gatherings that we are used to in the past because of COVID-19. So the large family gatherings where we invite persons to our homes, and invite relatives to our homes and friends to celebrate in a party type atmosphere that we are used to this is unlawful.”

The police further cautioned about overcrowding and reminded that only 100 people are allowed to gather in any one location.

“So if you’re in a business place and you realize the place is likely to be crowded, we are asking the public to avoid going into that location where there are many people to exceed 100. Or if you are going to the beach, no more than 100 people are permitted in any one location in public.

If you are part of any gathering that exceeds 100 people, you definitely commit an offense.”

He said the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) remains committed in enforcing the law and will continue its collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Dominica.

Valerie revealed, the biggest challenge of the CDPF since the start of the pandemic is the noncompliance by members of the public in wearing their mask.

He stated the police will continue its increased patrol in the city and other communities in Dominica not only to provide safety and security for all but to lay charges against individuals and businesses who do not adhere to public health protocols.

As it relates to overall crime in Dominica, the Assistant Police Commissioner averred that the pandemic has not sparked an increase in crimes and credited the work of police officers as the cause.

“I can tell you that as opposed to what I’ve seen in some countries, the crime rate in Dominica is usual.”

For the year thus far, there has been nine murders which the police states is not a figure that is above average and he said burglaries and theft this year during the Christmas season is among the lowest it has been in the past few years.

“Of course, you will know that the police have been out in doing a lot of patrols and ensuring that there is adherence to the laws and protocols, but to a large extent we have not seen any major increase in crime.”

Belgrove Charles, acting Superintendent of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said his division continues to focus on crime prevention and detection which has yielded much success.