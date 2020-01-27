Real Estate Talk with Marian Jno-Finn now on DBS

Real Estate Talk with Marian Jno-Finn – The Real Estate Lady will now be aired on DBS Radio starting Thursday, 6th February 2020 at 11am and every Thursday thereafter.

Producer/Host Marian Jno-Finn who is the Broker for Diamond Realty, who is also a Real Estate agent for more than 10years. She started with Century 21 Island Realty in St. Maarten , upon her return home joined Century 21 Nature Isle Realty and in 2015 opened her agency Diamond Realty. A few months after opening her agency she made a bold move by producing and hosting “Real Estate Talk” in January of 2016, aired every Tuesdays at 1:15am on Q95fm .

She said “since opening my agency – it has been challenging but for the most part it has been a wonderful experience”.

The goal of the Real Estate Talk is to inform and educate us about “all things real estate – Commercial and Residential”. She talks about the real estate market, the market conditions for buying and selling, choosing a professional real estate agent, financing your purchase, finding the right property, engaging the experts with specific roles in the process of buying and selling real estate (Notaries, surveyors, appraisers/valuers, relevant government departments (planning, health), architects, engineers etc. Real Estate Talk also explores Dominica’s laws and government policies.

Jno- Finn strongly believes that everything that we do and even say affects the development of our real estate. In producing this educational platform it is her hope that the average Dominican will understand the value of their real estate and not only see their Certificate of Title as a document for engaging banks only. “There is so much more to learn!”, Marian says. “Owning and developing real estate creates wealth, how can we use our real estate to create wealth

Real Estate Talk also seeks to help owners understand how important it is to maintain a clean surrounding as this impacts the value of your property , “not just yours but your neighbour also, because if you keep your property clean but your neighbours do not then , his/her actions can negatively impact the value of your property”.

Marian Jno-Finn wishes to thank Mr. Sheridan Gregoire, his team and listeners of Q95fm for their support . “They made it possible!”. The Real Estate Lady also wants to thank DBS Radio Management and Staff for their kind welcome and looks forward to being part of DBS family.

Real Estate Talk will be aired on DBS Radio starting Thursday, 6th February 2020 at 11am and every Thursday thereafter, with host Marian Jno-Finn – The Real Estate Lady!