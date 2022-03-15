S.H.A.P.E expresses alarm over lack of consultation for new library design

SHAPE (the Society for Historic Architectural Preservation and Enhancement) is alarmed to read in a report from Caribbean News Global on 13 March 2022 that a design for a new Roseau Public Library has been approved and that construction is due to begin within the next few months. SHAPE has not been consulted about this design despite having been invited to join a legally mandated committee (Public Library Act 1954) whose function was to determine the future of the library. No committee meeting has been held.
The designs for the library show a three-storey building with a clock tower “similar to the Big Ben”, to be built on the site of the existing library, badly damaged by Hurricane Maria and in subsequent ﬁres. The library and national archives will be on the ground ﬂoor with space above for a dance space and sound recording studio.
While we support the need for a new library and additional space, we cannot endorse the new design, which is understood to be the work of MMC Development Ltd, the development arm of Montreal Management Consultants Est., responsible for recent housing projects, health centres and the plans for the new airport.
The proposed design has no cultural integrity, it reﬂects nothing of Dominica, and is architecturally bereft of any understanding of the needs of a tropical environment. This is another blow to our fast disappearing architectural heritage.
SHAPE has argued that a restored library and the surrounding French Quarter could serve as a signiﬁcant cultural and economic boon, much as Old San Juan in Puerto Rico is the most visited area on the island, or the French Quarter in New Orleans.
More than six thousand signatures were generated by an appeal by SHAPE in 2020 to restore and preserve the library (appeal still active at https://www.change.org/p/roseaulibrary). This was one of the most successful petitions in our island’s history. We had hoped that this appeal would have resonated with the decision makers.
SHAPE oﬃcials had meetings with the Parliamentary Representative, oﬃcials from the Ministry of Education, and other public oﬃcials in an eﬀort to express our concerns and lend support to preserving one of the pillars of our cultural heritage.
The new plans also seem to incur the demolition of the Victoria Memorial, the small building in the library grounds next to DBS. This was carded to be the Dominica Disaster Resource Center post Hurricane Erika for which funds were secured by Baroness Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, and announced on her ﬁrst oﬃcial day on the job.
We do not just have concerns about the destruction of our heritage. We are also dismayed that the expertise of local or regional architects is not being utilised for the new library, nor indeed for any other major landmark building projects across the island. Such decisions will hardly oﬀer an incentive to young architects overseas who dream of returning home to contribute to the built environment of Dominica.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
LOL some people still have not gotten it yet!
Skerro only consults with his Domigarchs which we refer to as cabal. Who is SHAPE to even expect consultation from His Royal Highness? This is Putin junior my friend so expect nada from him until we as a people drag him before a court, kangaroo or otherwise so he can answer for his crimes.
A country that loses its history loses everything.
Every time them meaning yours truly + crew get involved in any construction projects on Dominica it turns out to be a racket. How come no Dominican construction companies are involved, this means it is a racket and only certain individuals on island will benefit financially while the people will get the SHAFT. The old library should have been protected before and after hurricane maria and preserved as a museum to Dominica history. Was the fire set on purpose, who did it Was it done as part of the racket?
I guess Skerrit and them is the new Putin, doing what they want with no remorse
I strongly agree that the trend of buildings is taking away the caribbean feel they do not fit in to the culture the island and they are very European, Please Please even though we are getting help these developments please always put more of our culture in the developments so that they don’t stand out like a sore thumb.
The “Roseau Development Plan” presentation by the Barbadian Engineering company (West Bridge?), was advertised for public attendance. At the gate, there was a list of invited guests. Obviously, they were attempting to embarrass someone. It’s very likely this one followed a similar path.
Forget it. Kudos to SHAPE for expressing dissatisfaction.
But MMCE has control of the Ministries of Planning/Planning Division, Finance, Housing. A foreign concern, aided and abeted by a few locals in ‘authority’ are in charge of building Houses, Health Centres, without even allowing locals to design or bid or build. Civil Society, communities, have no say. Dictatorial trends. The
Dominica’s landscape is strewn with Arab style designs, No respect for our people, even if you ask to participate.
The strategy is clear. Take away everything that made us feel like Dominicans. The wicked will never destroy your beauty Dominica..
The new structure should be built with the old building preserved in front of or as a part of the new one. We need to preserve as much of the historical context as possible.