Seven assailants burglarize home of Chinese nationals and escape with cash and other goods

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police (CDPF) is conducting investigations into an aggravated burglary which occurred on Sunday March 13, 2022, at the dwelling place of a few Chinese nationals in Belfast.

Acting Superintendent of Police in charge of the Southern Division, Leana Edwards reported that the incident which occurred at 10:30 p.m involved seven assailants armed with two shotguns, knives and cutlasses.

She said the individuals entered the ground floor of the three storey building as trespassers and demanded money from the occupants at gunpoint.

“During the incident the assailants made away with an unspecified amount of cash, four cellular telephones and an unspecified number of electronic devices.”

Superintendent Charles further stated that a full Investigation has been launched into this matter and appealed to anyone with information to contact the Police Headquarters at 611-5100/611-5158 or the Mahaut Police Station at 449-460 OR Crimestoppers at 1-800 8477.