Seven assailants burglarize home of Chinese nationals and escape with cash and other goods

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police (CDPF) is conducting investigations into an aggravated burglary which occurred on Sunday March 13, 2022, at the dwelling place of a few Chinese nationals in Belfast.
Acting Superintendent of Police in charge of the Southern Division, Leana Edwards reported that the incident which occurred at 10:30 p.m involved seven assailants armed with two shotguns, knives and cutlasses.
She said the individuals entered the ground floor of the three storey building as trespassers and demanded money from the occupants at gunpoint.
“During the incident the assailants made away with an unspecified amount of cash, four cellular telephones and an unspecified number of electronic devices.”
Superintendent Charles further stated that a full Investigation has been launched into this matter and appealed to anyone with information to contact the Police Headquarters at 611-5100/611-5158 or the Mahaut Police Station at 449-460 OR Crimestoppers at 1-800 8477.
Unemployment + Poverty = Serious Crimes This is truth that cannot be refuted.
I don’t condone crimes especially those that involve guns and other deadly weapons. Some say we should stop these aggravated assaults and murders in the bud but the horses are already out of the gates.
Every citizen and resident in Dominica should be alarmed at this frightening spate of gun crimes. This time it happened to the Chinese but it could be anyone from among the citizenry the next time. Crime does not discriminate.
The police are mostly impotent for they have no definitive crime prevention measures nor strategies in place at present. They are reactive instead of proactive. The resident population is at the mercy of the criminals. Imagine that!
Those perps apparently do not realize that a stolen electronic device is only a ping away. Their brazen criminal acts will most certainly lead to immeasurable fall-out beyond obvious victim trauma and material loss.