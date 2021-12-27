South Africa begins week of mourning to honor Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s life

The Guardian - Monday, December 27th, 2021 at 10:19 AM
Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu

South Africa has started a week of mourning events for legendary anti-apartheid figure Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Bishop Tutu has been described as the country’s moral compass with tributes pouring in from across the world.

Tutu who passed away at age 90 will be remembered in part for his easy smile and humorous personality according to the Guardian. A key figure in the dismantling of the racially oppressive apartheid system. He was the first Black African to hold the position of Bishop of Johannesburg and Arch Bishop of Cape town from 1985 to 1986 and then 1986 to 1996 respectively.

Tutu waged a constant fight against injustice of any colour and won several accolades for his work including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

