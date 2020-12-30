St. Lucia reports 9 new COVID cases: 4 & 7 year old among those testing positive

Today Wednesday December 30, 2020 the Ministry of Health of St. Lucia received confirmation of nine new cases of COVID -19 out of a batch of 217 COVID-19 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 340.

All nine cases are Saint Lucian nationals.

Case #332 is a 7 year old female from the Castries District

Case #333 is a 38 year old male from the Castries District

Case #334 is a 4 year old female from the Castries District

Case #335 is a 31 year old male from the Gros-Islet District

Case #336 is a 16 year old male from the Castries District

Case #337 is a 22 year old female from the Castries District

Case #338 is a 49 year old male from the Anse La Raye District

Case #339 is a 48 year old female from the Dennery District

Case #340 is an 84 year old female from the Castries District

Five of these cases are contacts of previously confirmed COVID-19 cases.

All of these individuals had been tested for COVID -19 and placed in quarantine by health care practitioners pending receipt of their results.

Investigations are currently being undertaken to determine the possible existence of an epidemiological link for the other four cases.

As per protocol, arrangements have been made for the placement of all these individuals into isolation.

Today the Ministry of Health of St. Lucia also reports a total of 4 recoveries.

This brings the total number of active cases currently in country to 62.

As we prepare to bring the year 2020 to a close, the Ministry of Health of St. Lucia acknowledges the tremendous effort that has been made by our citizens over the course of this year to reduce the impact of CO VID-19.

We extend our greatest appreciation for every effort made across the entire society; from our children to our senior citizens. We also recognize the sacrifices of those at the forefront of the national COVID -19 response in an effort to keep the nation safe.

The Ministry of Health of St. Lucia once again appeals to everyone to remain faithful to practicing the infection prevention and control measures as part of our national efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often during the day using soap and flowing water

Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose

Maintain a physical distance of six feet from others

Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care at the closest community respiratory clinic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.