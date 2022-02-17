Stardom tent continues to feel effects of COVID-19; hosts ‘tug-of-war’ event tonight

As we draw closer towards the end of yet another Calypso season, the PRO of Stardom calypso tent is reporting that shows have been “tremendously” affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christopher Dangleben said the level of sponsorship has dropped because of the impact the pandemic has had on all business places.

He said that if it wasn’t for the drive and love of the art form, the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) would not have been able to present the shows as all their finances have “gone down the drain”.

“Stardom tent isn’t making any money at this point and our financials have gone down the drain. We are presenting our 2022 calypso season because of the love of the art form and we want to keep the country going,” he told the DNO news room.

“As a matter of fact, because of the goodness of a few generous sponsors, irrespective of they having this financial constraint, they have seen it fit, as small as it is, to give us a little sponsorship. So indeed, we are grateful.”

Dangleben also revealed that no patrons have attended the activity and although the DCA is hosting the tent virtually, it costs a lot to stream.

“We only ask for a small contribution of $US5 and we find that persons do not even want to pay because it is difficult everywhere but we are indeed grateful for the patrons who have been contributing,” he stated..

Meantime, the Stardom Tent PRO told DNO that this week the DCA is going to “intensify” the presence of Stardom Calypso Tent both virtually and physically.

Two tents will be staged, one on Wednesday, the 16th of February and the other on Saturday, the 19th of February. Both events will be hosted at Alliance Française from 8:30 p.m.

Three Stardom Tent events have been hosted thus far – “Stardom All Out” on February 2nd the “Stardom Knockdown Party” on February 5th and a semi Valentines edition on February 9th.

“On Wednesday, we will be having our annual Stardom tug-of-war for the 2022 calypso season where the highlight of the activity, will be eight women taking on the might of eight senior men from the tent. The women team will be captained by Queen Tasha P. Meanwhile the men’s team will be captained by King Jaydee,” Dangleben revealed.

He said the women’s team will comprise primarily upcoming “solid women”, such as Shanice, Myka, Mysterie, Luscious, AbiYah and Lady V. The King,s team includes The Black Diamond, De Healer, Trendsetter Checker, and The Insider.

Dangleben indicated that one of the very special items on the evening’s programme will be a presentation by Lady Star and her partner Sour-sour.

Saturday’s night tent will taken on a special format where Stardom men will pay homage to all the women of the Stardom Calypso Tent. He said this year, women have raised the bar of the performances and executed well in terms of their presentations and songs for 2022.

Those of you who want to view the activity at home could log on to multinetsolutions.com/stardom tent.