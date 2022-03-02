Statement by NYCD on passing of Daniel Panthier former NYC Executive Member

Daniel Panthier, former NYC Publicity Coordinator and National Youth Parliament (NYP) 2022-2023, passed away on Saturday morning, one day after being inducted into the first cohort of NYCD’s National Youth Parliamentarians.

President of the NYCD, Ashma McDougall has commented on his passing noting “Daniel Panthier was a committed and respected youth leader. As both a cherished member of Youth Parliament and a devoted youth activist, Panthier embodied an unwavering pledge to public service and youth empowerment and he left an outsized mark on our country, through his youth. At 24, there was so much Daniel had already accomplished because of his zeal and appetite to succeed. Many members of the Council and NYP 2022-2023 cohort have worked with Daniel over the years in several capacities and will always remember his dedication to youth development and to his constituency.”

His recent appointment to the National Youth Parliament’s Opposition Team was a testimony of his hard work and dedication to youth participation and his engagement in national development.

According to the leader of the Opposition Youth Parliament Team, Lakeyia Joseph, Daniel had indicated to her that his speech for the first sitting of the youth parliament had already been written. He was quite eager to be a part of the Youth Parliament as he had also participated in national and regional debate competitions, representing the Dominica State College at the Windward Islands Debate Competition.

Daniel also served as the CARICOM Youth Ambassador, a program contributing to raising his profile at the national and regional levels. This program has assisted in integrating the views and perspectives of young people from across the Region into national, regional and international policy and programmes and we were fortunate for his representation.

First Vice President of the Council and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Youth Parliament team, Phael Lander has also conveyed his “I am grateful to have known Daniel Panthier. He was kind, intelligent and ambitious. His jovial spirit was infectious and memorable. He will truly be missed. Dominica has lost a true champion.”

Daniel was a friend to many, and we will miss his warm and kind demeanour. Our condolences and thoughts are with his mother, siblings, and the rest of his family.