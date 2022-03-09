Statement by the National Labour Women’s Organization (NLWO) on the observance of International Women’s Day 2022

*editor’s note*

The National Labour Women’s Organization (NLWO) salutes all women as the international community observes International Women’s Day. This year’s commemoration is held under the theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’’ – a theme that highlights the importance of empowering women and girls in building strong and resilient communities. This theme resonates with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which reads in part: to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. Consequently, it’s incumbent on all countries to set policies and programs toward achieving this goal by the year 2030.

The New UN Agenda acknowledges that: The achievement of full human potential and of sustainable development is not possible if one half of humanity continues to be denied its full human rights and opportunities and that women and girls must enjoy equal access to quality education, economic resources and political participation as well as equal opportunities with men and boys for employment, leadership and decision-making at all levels.

In recent years Dominica has made considerable progress in empowering women and girls, by providing opportunities for quality higher education, training and access to funding for small business and advancement in managerial and policy formulation levels. In the public and private sectors many more women hold CEO and other top managerial positions – 80% of our Permanent Secretaries are women and the country boasts 35% of women Parliamentarians and 38% as elected Parliamentary Representatives. However, much more needs to be done to achieve gender parity and sustained development.

The National Labour Women’s Organization acknowledges the women who have made significant contributions to the development of Dominica. The women in the homes who as single parents and bread winners, hold the family together; the women in agriculture who put food on the tables; the women who run small and micro businesses and who are involved in the craft and cottage industries; the women who head businesses and banks; the women on the frontlines of disease treatment, prevention and containment; the women who are shaping the young minds and developing the future leaders; the women in Government and Parliament, who work continuously to steer this country to prosperity.

The NLWO salutes all women of all persuasions. Let us unite and empower each other!