Suspected drowning in Coulibistrie

Dominica News Online - Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at 8:12 PM
The police are investigating a suspected drowning of a senior man in the community of Coulibistrie.

The victim who has been identified as Boniface “Bonnet” Lovelle of Coulibistrie said to be in his late 60’s was seen by villagers floating in the sea earlier today.

Dominica News Online (DNO) was informed by a villager that attempts made to resuscitate Lovelle after he was removed from the water proved futile and he was later pronounced dead.

Last month, Dominica recorded two drownings in the north of the island.

On February 20, 2022, Joffre Trevor Cognet aged 60 of Portsmouth drowned at the Batibou beach in Hampstead.

Less than a week later, February 26, 2022, 39 year Erickson “Bo” Piper of  Cochrane encountered difficulty whilst swimming  at Purple Turtle beach and later passed away.

The police say a full investigation has been launched into Lovelle’s death. DNO will continue to follow this story and report any new development.

