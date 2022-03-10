The Cave Barbershop hosts International Women’s Day gift giving

On March 8th, 2022, a prominent and sympathetic establishment – The Cave Barbershop carried out an International Women’s Day Gift Giving event to show appreciation for the women of Dominica.

The Essence of the Event

Women were generously handed small tokens of appreciation, ranging from bags, cosmetic and beauty supplies as well as food items, throughout the streets of Roseau. This was carried out throughout the course of the day.

Some of the items gifted were donated by The Body Bliss Spa, Lovelee Things, Tropical Blendz Café, BeeNatural, The Red Lily Flower Shop, Sister Nats and Jaydees Naturals.

Each donation was beautifully and neatly packaged, and distributed evenly among different women in the vicinity of Roseau.

Despite this being The Cave’s first International Women’s Day Gift Giving event, The Cave Barbershop looks forward to hosting future annual appreciation events in honor of the hardworking and resilient women of The Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Cave Barbershop urges you to remember a popular quote from G.D. Anderson, “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.”

About Us

The Cave Barbershop, founded in 2021 and located on 16 Long Lane Roseau, is a two-in-one barbershop and spa specialized for men. The core purpose of this establishment remains to foster the culture of health and wellness in men, as it is not so prevalent today.

There, men can rely on quality services such as manicures, pedicures, facials, hair and beard cuts, waxing and other body treatments which revitalizes, styles, and groom clients. The Cave Barbershop anticipates a fruitful annual Canned Food Drive in partnership with Body Bliss Spa and more future deeds.

Body Bliss Spa and The Cave Barbershop are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Body Bliss Spa and The Cave Barbershop in The Commonwealth of Dominica.