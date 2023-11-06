The DAIC, CREAD and the Ministry of Finance will host a two-day conference showcasing the value of a low carbon economy to the private sector

The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) in collaboration with the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD) and the Ministry of Finance through the Green Climate Funds (GCF) is thrilled to announce the launch of a comprehensive two-day conference aimed at delving into the manifold advantages and

opportunities offered by transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Titled “The Private Sector Roadmap to a Low Carbon Economy: Unlocking the Value of a Low Carbon Future,” this exclusive event is set to take place on November 16th and 17th from 8:30 AM at the Goodwill St Alphonsus Parish Hall.

The conference will gather thought leaders, industry experts, and visionaries from across the private sector to explore the pivotal role of businesses in mitigating climate change and advancing sustainable practices. With a focus on the immense potential and economic benefits of embracing a low-carbon framework, the event will feature panel discussions, keynote presentations, and workshops, providing a platform for robust discussions, knowledge sharing,

and innovative solutions.

Through engaging sessions, attendees will gain insights into:

– The economic opportunities and competitive advantages of adopting a low-carbon model

– Strategies for implementing sustainable practices within various industries

– Success stories and best practices from leading corporations driving the low carbon economy

– The role of technology and innovation in advancing sustainability initiatives

– Policy frameworks and collaborations fostering a conducive environment for a low-carbon economy

Key speakers include prominent figures and influencers, representing diverse sectors and expertise in sustainability, economics, technology, and corporate leadership.

“We are excited to host this significant gathering, uniting minds that share a common goal of steering Dominica’s economy towards a sustainable and low carbon future,” said Kerwin JnoBaptiste, Executive Director at DAIC. “This conference catalyzes driving collective action and accelerating the transition to a more environmentally responsible and economically viable business landscape.”

The conference aims to inspire, educate, and empower business leaders to embrace sustainability as a driver for innovation, growth, and a more resilient future.

For registration and further information, visit https://forms.gle/GJxUSF5neGP7jXye9 or call us at 1767-235-1962 or email [email protected]