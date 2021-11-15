LIVE: Truck drivers assemble under Canefield cliff

The Dominican association of Truckers has called for all truckers to assemble under the Canefield cliff this morning to bring awareness to their lack of employment opportunities. Their trucks have been parked along side the Canefield cliff in a show of solidarity for their cause.
DNO brings you live coverage of the action. Facebook video live below:
