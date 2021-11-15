LIVE: Truck drivers assemble under Canefield cliff

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 8:10 AM
The Dominican association of Truckers has called for all truckers to assemble under the Canefield cliff this morning to bring awareness to their lack of employment opportunities. Their trucks have been parked along side the Canefield cliff in a show of solidarity for their cause.

