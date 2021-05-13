UDPATE: DLP ministers plead not guilty in 2014 election treating case

Twelve of 15 serving and former ministers of government appeared before the Roseau Magistrate Court today where they all pleaded not guilty to the charge of treating.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and cabinet ministers Reginald Austrie, Rayburn Blackmoore, Catherine Daniel, Ian Douglas, Kenneth Darroux and Roselyn Paul, as well as former parliamentarians, Cassius Darroux, Johnson Drigo, Colin McIntyre, Ian Pinard and Petter St. Jean, had the charges formally read to them.
Absent from court were former MP Ivor Stephenson due to illness and Kelver Darroux and Justina Charles who are out of state.
According to the indictment, leading up to the December 8, 2014, general election, the government ministers did work together to corruptly influence the results of the election by engaging in the unlawful act of treating by hosting two free concerts at the Windsor Park Sport Stadium.
The first event was held on November 28, 2014, and featured three time Grammy award winner and international gospel star, Donnie McClurkin whilst the second event was held on December 6, 2014, featuring Morgan Heritage, which is said to have corruptly influence the Dominican electorates to vote for the candidates of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) in the said election, contrary to Dominica’s House of Assembly Election Act.
Following the election, where the DLP emerged victorious, Edingcot St. Valle, Antoine Defoe (deceased) and Mervin John Baptiste had filed private criminal complaints against 15 DLP candidates.
The seven year legal battle went through the High court, court of appeal and most recently, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) which dismissed the appeal in the matter of Roosevelt Skerrit & Ors [others] v Antoine Defoe & Ors and affirmed the order of the Court of Appeal reinstating the Magistrate’s summonses for the appellants to appear to answer the election charge of treating.
At the court hearing today, Barbadian Queen’s Counsel (QC), Andrew Pilgrim appeared as lead counsel for the defense assisted by Heather Felix Evans, Lennox Lawrence and Jodi Luke. The Acting Director of Public Prosecution, Sherma Dalyrample also made an application pursuant to section 72 of Dominica’s constitution, to have a watching brief in the matter.
For the claimants, Julien Prevost, Ronald Charles and Cara Shillingford appeared as amicus curiae (friend to the court), holding papers for the claimants attorney Dominican Born, QC Justin Simon.
In a turn of events, one of the complainants, Mervin Jno. Baptiste, withdrew his complaint making it clear that he was not paid or threatened but members of his family were threatened.
“Nobody personally threatened me but based on what my family went through, I came to this decision,” he told the court.
Presiding Magistrate, Bernard Pacquette, then withdrew the complaint.
The defense also made an application for the third complaint in the name of Antoine Defoe to be struck out as the complaint is now deceased. This application was granted by the Magistrate for want of prosecution.
Attorney Prevost then informed the court that he was in possession of a letter from QC Simon stating that he was unable to be present for the matter and as such requested an adjournment.
QC Pilgrim quickly objected to this request and asked that the matter be struck out.
“My clients had to make arrangements to be here today, and whilst it is not about me and my three PCR tests and my suffering in isolation, they have had to go through considerable inconvenience. This case is seven years old and we have asked for disclosure but our request has been ignored. Based on the claimants request, this court’s time has no meaning,” the lawyer argued.
He then put forward four grounds for his objection which included, according to Pilgrim, the claimant’s refusal to give disclosure despite the defense’s “countless” requests. He also posited that since the claimant requested a date for the matter to be heard in the magistrate court, “his excuse that his attorney is not present ought not to be supported.”
The Queen’s Counsel further stated that the fact that the defendants, at their own expense, made arrangements to answer the charge on the date set by the court wherein abandoning all work and family commitment and the letter from QC Simon does not address the court and gives no reason for his unpreparedness for the trial and failure to be at court, are grounds for dismissal.
However, Attorney Charles said he was astonished by his learned friend request and debunked the application.
According to him, as per the norms of the court, the summon date is set for case management based on the defendants plea. Following this, he noted that the court set a date for disclosure and trial.
“If this application was made after a date set for trial and disclosure and the complaints did not comply with the court’s request I would be in full support of this application. But the court has to set a date for disclosure so the defense request for disclosure prior to the matter reaching the court is irrelevant.”
The complainant, St. Valle, then told the Magistrate that if the court is minded to dismiss the matter, he will call his first witness.
However, in handing down his judgement, Magistrate Pacquette labeled the application for dismissal as “premature” as it is the first time that the matter is before the court.
He said, in making his decision, he was guided by section 76 of the Magistrate code of procedure which states that if a defendant pleads not guilty the Magistrate should hear evidence from both counsel and the defendant must be given knowledge of the evidence against him through the means of disclosure.
“The normal practice of this court is to take the plea of the defendants and set a date for trial and disclosure. The court is bound by this precedent,” he said.
Given the position of some of the defendants, he stated that they may be excused for future appearances until they are summoned as the matter can be ex-parte.
Disclosure is ordered for June 8, 2021 whilst the trial is set to commence on July 8, 2021.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
52 Comments
Every DLP minister should sue HIM/THEM for no less than $I,000,000.00
All you playing in poopoo, when the fume get out ALL YOU saying it smelling!
BRING THE EVIDENCE traitors/cowards.
The ONE that set you up has left you standing alone and is laughing away. When is he, RADIOTHONS are made to meet his expenses but ALL YOU stay CRANANA.
A thief is a thief, is a theif when they are openly caught openly with the so called obvious of the interference of our States funds and the People’s Money 💰 who has openly and honestly paid our taxes towards the Development of our ailing mother due to the obvious failure of this immnature failed incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government. We need to have this Questionable Labour Party Government account for hard earned money 💰 allocated to the state through our tax payments from our limited salaries and our hard working. What worries us is that we see our Suffering unemployed people jobless desperately in need of Employment due to this failed incompetent Labour government resulting in an the deterioration of our economy And the Suffering of our poor struggling people and families. When are we going to get rid of this failed incompetent Prime Minister and Incompetent Labour Government, due to this Failed PRIME Odd MINISTER. We need them to “Go to Hell”. ASAP.
Skerrit = Pappy show.
I lose my trend of thought with that blinding Red Shirt…
btw, does wearing that Gang color in court constitute improper motives?
Gassa who advising Skerrit nuh? Is the guy just so blindly bold face and callous or is it that he just doesn’t have the kind of intellect or advisory so as to do what’s right and proper for the Country. Court (caught) or Court (caught) not, Skerrit should know by now that paying for international artistes on the eve of elections is a glaring sore eye on the integrity of the electoral process, let alone the question of where the money comes from. The DLP on it’s own has not had a major fundraiser event or reported financial accounts that would explain such lavish spending. Dominicans use y’all heads.
Here is an opportunity to tow the lines of Unity but he instead chooses to double down on the divisive party rhetoric.
Unfortunately, who doesn’t hear will always feel. Words to the wise Dominicans.
Ibo has hit the Red Rotten Nail on the head. It’s over due “Take a Good Look at SKERRIT’s Attire”. Shameful.Thankyou Ibo for that observations. The question is when will we Dominicans say that we have had enough of this failed incompetent Questionable inmature Comical fanfare Weak Labour Government and Failed incompetent Skerrit as Prime Minister. This immature Skerrit we strongly recommended then that he is NOT Politically of sound leadership To be the Prime MINISTER of our people and our Dominica. We have had enough of the Nursery Rhymes Of this Political Clownish🤡 Fake Labour Party Government. The Obvious lack and failure of The Development of Our Dominica is shameful and Brutal and Why?, Because of this failed incompetent Questionable inmature visionless Labour Party Government. The leadership of Skerrit and his hidden Cabinet Ministers and Government has reduced our struggling people to begging Through the Red Clinic 😜 ably supported by this weak Labour PM. This is Shameful!
In the Treating Case another person was treated. I wonder if the court can see through Skerrit?
Why make such a nonsensical comment Do you think that the Courts are set up to be operated as an investigation body.
Gary, No. They are there on our behalf and our money to condemn, apprehend those fake incompetent Questionable inmature failed Skerrit and his failed questionable incompetent Bobolistic deceitful LABOUR GOVERNMENT.
We just don’t and will never trust this failed Incompetent Visionless Labour Government.
“Go to Hell…. Go to Hell…. It’s Your Damn Business. We need to get this immature incompetent Comical Failed Labour Government and its incompetent Immnature Leader OUT of Our Government.
In replacement, We All Welcome Our Trusted, Decent, Committed UWP Leader, Hon. Lennox Linton and his trusted competent y formidable Decent UWP Team.
We need to take back our Dominica and our Government. It’s time that our Dominica’ and Our distinguished DOMINICANS with UWP Leadership take back our government and our Dominica. Gods Blessings 🙏
VIEWSEXPRESSED,UWP was kicked out of office because of MASSIVE CORRUPTION.Two questions(1) if things are so bad in Dominica,why are the majority of voters,continuing to vote DLP?In 2000 15,360.In 2005 19,656.In 2009 22,235.In 2014 23,422 and in 2019 23,643.While people like you continue to post BS,DLP is continuing to gain voted.(2)if the DLP is so corrupt why is the International Financial Community IGNORING your BS complaints and pouring money into Dominica?There are about 2,700 receiving $300 monthly,including Rodney father.There are about 3,000 who are no longer paying rent.About 1,000 employed at Clear Harbour,according to you these people were getting more money under UWP………………………………
ADMIN: The claims you made at the end of your statement were inaccurate and potentially libelous and therefore not published (we can only assume you are referring to the Al Jazeera investigations report on alleged corruption in the CBI program that included both the current government and opposition).
The video link of the report is provided below:
Full video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1Yba1-ijh4&t=2809s
Segment at the end that refers to the leader of the opposition
https://youtu.be/m1Yba1-ijh4?t=2809
The reason they keep voting for DLP is because of TREATING, exactly what this court case is all about. I mean if you want you could also call it handout of envelopes, free rum, free concerts by international artists or simply Red Clinic to name but a few.
Take a good look at Skerrit’s attire (blinding, shimmering red shirt). All this man does is to pollute the country with his dirty, odorous, noxious hyper-partisan politics.
This man lacks self awareness, intelligence, and good leadership qualities.
As a consequence of the void of leadership in government the courts are becoming overwhelmed with political and bogus cases; the police are now thugs; the economy is a graveyard for jobs.
Instead of putting the resources of the country and the ingenuity of the people to good use, Mr. Skerrit chooses to brandish his gang color in public appearances and further exacerbate the already near intractable political polarization gripping the country.
A monumental S.O.S. flag should be flying over Dominica to attract the attention of a rescuer.
Ibo MALAPROP France, you even want to dictate to Skerrit what he should wear and what he shouldn’t wear? If the color of his shirt offended you why didn’t you buy him one of your choice then.
When Danny went to China and had on his T-Shirt, “SKERRIT MUST GO” which he wore and took pictures did you comment?
CORRUPTION has permeated every nook and cranny of the Dominican society. Even men we once thought were incorruptible have fallen victims.
It’s a melancholy state of affairs in a nation where doing GOOD and LAWFUL things are frowned on and WRONG and ILLEGAL things get you euphoric and thunderous applause.
The country is on the edge of a precipice. Only the collective efforts of ALL honest and right thinking patriots can salvage it from total self destruction.
Im praying there will be a guilty verdict.
Do you think prayers work on hocus-pocus. People are not found guilty on allegations without evidence, that’s not how The Judicial system works or how justice is rendered, neither does prayer work on the whimsical beliefs of your ignorance, as a cautionary note, you should be careful with your prayers regarding what you wish for people.
…you clearly believe in Skerrits hocus-pocus. Or are you being paid to believe?
Having additional information my opinion of Mr. Jno Baptiste is different from my original opinion.
The lead attorney for the defendants (Skerrit et al) informed the magistrate that Mr. Jno Baptiste (plaintiff) had something to disclose to the court. When Mr. Baptiste informed the court that he wished to withdraw his complaint this was greeted with loud and euphoric applause from the defendants and their supporters. These are the irrefutable facts from a journalist who was in court and has no political axe to grind.
Question:
Why did the lead lawyer for the defendants know about Mr. Baptiste’s decision to withdraw before the commencement of the proceedings?
*Why was there rapturous applause immediately after Mr. Baptiste informed the magistrate of his change of heart?
*Was this man bribed as money has a corrupting influence and every man has a price? (Who would have thought that Joseph Isaac would ‘lie in the same bed’ with Skerrit)
Dominica is a strange and unique…
After reading your comment I wonder if anyone should take you seriously lol. Do you know what introspection is, it is essential for growth and development, according to Nike, just do it, it is something which intelligent people do. Joseph Issac is an example of a person of intelligence, so long.
Gary, are you well? You have completely lost touch with reality. You are showering accolades on Joseph Isaac who is totally bereft of morality.
The Dominican people have been kept in abject poverty for so long that money has become their god. The country has lost its moral compass.
I can see you doing all sorts of funny things for Skerrit once the price is right. Money Over Integrity! That’s your mantra and many of your ilk including your best new found friend, Joseph Isaac ,alias Modern Day Judas.
You are in no position to be making judgments about the actions of people questioning their morals. You do not hold the key to moral standards by cherry-picking for political convenience, is this a rational manner of looking at reality, while accusing me of being out of touch with reality, wow.
You also seem to know what is the God of the people in Dominica that has kept them in abject poverty for so long, and seeing all the funny things I do for Skerrit, while you choose to see nothing as it regards the positive developments and progress taking place in the Country, so long for your vision of reality. It just shows what political partisan beliefs has done to your mind, there is still a redeemer for you, introspection.
Positive developments? Where? Do you mean those concrete monstrosities.? These are soon going to become eyesores and haven for rats and other rodents as this government is not good at maintaining anything but poverty and political strife.
When most Dominicans can build their own homes that’s progress.
When there is a network of roads and bridges linking all the major communities around the island which will help to stir strong economic activity that’s development.
When thousands of Dominicans move from below to above the poverty line that’s advancement.
When I take a careful look at the present social landscape in Dominica it’s poverty, joblessness, insecurity, brutality and excruciating agony I see.
Dominica is the least developed of all the independent countries of the OECS. Can you credibly dispute that fact, Gary?
Gary, I am in complete agreement with you. I have been reading those posts of the person named Ibo France and cannot find any substance in the things he writes.
His observations are out of the World–a set of repetitions that are from the Stone Ages. His conclusions are unfounded. And those who are taking him seriously are worse than him –my goodness!
LizzyX your irrational and bizarre comments are irrefutable evidence that you are in rapid cognitive decline. You would be institutionalized for your own good. At your age you should be bruising your kneels in prayer.
Why such a reply to someone’s comment, it shows immaturity. Like I told you before, such behaviour does not help the agenda you are part off. I know Elizabeth is not a rookie, she has been on this forum going way back, and has seen the likes of you come and go.
I stoped taking you serious long time ago, corrupt little insignificant red ant.
No doubt an envelope is involved in this withdrawal saga. I’m absolutely disgusted not only with Baptiste but more so with that self righteous man that has the audacity to call himself PM of Dominica. When are my fellow Dominicans going to get their act together against this man!
Your quote, “no doubt an envelope is involved in this withdrawal saga,” just shows how far you can go on deceiving yourself by justifying other peoples behaviour, very sad. There is a quote from Plato, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light. ” Have a nice day.
Being afraid of the dark is one thing pretending to be blind and deaf when it comes to Skerrit and his corruption is something else. What’s your motivation behind this pretence, Plato?
This woman continues to be in this “Clown” protecting matters of this on going failed DLP.
Madam Clown 🤡 need to be more focus on our States finances that we understand has been abused from day one by your Failed incompetent Labour leadership and Labour government.The abuse of our States Funds through this devious Red Clinic MUST be accounted for. Our people need to know openly how their States funds and resources are being abused. Our Suffering unemployed people has been crying out for jobs and meaningful employment to feed their children and families that they achieve good Education to move on in life and not alligned to this devious, Bobolistic Red Clinic deceptiveness behaviour where loyalty is gained and abused, in addition to the Red Clinic. That is Definitely NOT the way to treat our Suffering unemployed people offering “Red Clinic” money to our Suffering families. This Failed Labour Government has no vision nor foresight to address the needs of our People. DLP has Failed…
So now you want the Magistrate to be the State auditor general, lol. Why don’t you tell Linton to bring a criminal complaint in the Magistrate Court against the Government for misappropriating The States finances.
To Admin: When are you going to report or give details of the apology made by Linton to Gregor Nassief.
ADMIN: We have publicized open letters and submissions from these individuals in the past because they chose to make their views public. We rarely ,if ever, sought comment from them about their views about each other.
If such an apology took place and either party seeks to address this publicly on our platform they are free to do so.
Set of rotten teeth that needs urgent dental attention because Colgate and or mouth wash not working because those rotten teeth making the entire house smell. Not even Lysol cutting the small and infection.
Please don’t listen, address, accommodate this laughing out of Date Lin Clown 🤡. That’s who and what she is. Her interests are not that of our people and Dominica’, it’s Suffering poverty people and families have been abused, dismissed, pushed about failed incompetent Questionable inmature Labour Party Government. God protect us from this evil empire.
Can you imagine that these people have been apprehended for Treating? We are very concerned that this behaviour appears to have taken place within the loyal people of this fake DLP and the high ranking obvious members of this Failed incompetent Labour (Laborious) Party wondering who accommodated this devious behaviour attempting to destroy our government, our Dominica and the insult of our hard working farmers, Civil Service and other hard working farmers and our decent people.
Dominica and our DOMINICAN People desperately are in need of Decent leadership and management ably supported by our Decent Civil Servant. We welcome UWP…
QC Pilgrim as one meaning of “pilgrim state, ” one who journeys in foreign land.”
Just shows the incompetent of the man and the government. Pilgrim object asking for the matter to be struck off due to the absence QC Simon.
that’s the beginning of how them muppets will attempt to ensure justice doesn’t prevail.
Let me be the first to say, the so called government is going to ensure that every illegality is performed so that case never complete.
I’m not asking Dominica to do anything because we concern Dominican have exhausted our time and effort asking to hit the street in mass demonstration.
All that continues to be said is “Dominicans are too scared, there’s too much to loose if the hit the street, nothing will happen, etc.
But what they fail to realise that ” IT ONLY TAKES A SPARK TO GET THE FIRE GOING”
See how one man have SPARK division among us, have inherited so much wealth, and have stolen so much of state funds etc.
yet me lie down and say…
You are wrong JACKA 2.
that’s a private criminal.
No need to report to police
To have one rat 🐁 in your house is a big problem. Just think of 15 male and female rats 😂😜🐁🐀 🐁🐀🐁🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐁in your house
No. DNO chose to leave out parts of the story. Kelver and Justina are out of state and Ivor is ill. The court was duly informed. So no bench warrant will be issued.
ADMIN: We did indicate that we would provide more information in our original post. The article has since been updated.
Wow Skerrit them pleaded not guilty? Well we all know that a RAT 😹 is not a thief when they are caught stealing but are thieves by nature
Wow, If this is your analogy as it regards to the matter it just shows gross ignorance on your part, be proud of your ignorance. One thing I can tell you is that Human beings are above a Rat in the scale of intelligence to reason. As Human beings we live in civilized societies with Institutions and Laws, to govern and regulate our behaviours and one of these institutions is The Judicial system with courts and through our reason of intelligence persons guilt or innocence are established with FACTS and EVIDENCE not by assumptions and perceptions, in the kingdom of Rats there is no such thing, and it is sad when some of us refuse to use the gift of reason endowed to us by the creator, so sad.
No matter the outcome of the case it is flat out embarrassing and shameful for the sitting prime minister, current and present government ministers, to be brought before the court for STEALING. Treating is cheating it stealing. God’s word to thieves : “Let him that stole steal no more” Eph. 4:28
It’s a joke man? Why did Mervin John Baptist withdraw his complaint? Children thing that and I don’t have time for children stuff. Dominica is just a joke no matter how one looks at it
In the lead up to today’s date there was much debate over the issue of disclosure. Defense Attorneys for the government ministers wrote the complainants seeking disclosure of the evidence they have and intend to use at the trial. We also heard of the DPP making such a similar request of the complainants. This is not a new matter. Its a prerequisite to any criminal trial in our system of jurisprudence.
There is no indication from this court report that this requirement was met in advance of today’s hearing. One would have thought that this aspect of the case would be germaine to any report on this matter going forward. Was the disclosures made or not? There is no indication from the report as well that the Presiding Magistrate instructed such disclosure before trial date. But the biggest part is that one of the complainants who have been ready from day one withdrew. It would have been nice to find out why he did? Was it because the evidence is non-existent?
ADMIN: The original article did indicate we would provide more information and there has since been an update.
DLP Ministers plead Not ‘Guilty of Treating?” This is a shameful and worrying affair from this Labour Party
Treating is violation of the Constitution of The Republic of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
We need the Court to address the flaunting of the Constitution in undertaking the established procedures openly available to All political Parties and their respective leaders and members of Parliament. How on earth our people are able to have a level of respect for this Questionable Failed Leader and Labour Party Government. Our people in particular our talented young people and in general our Dominican People need to be open and participate and to aware of the operations, the Politics on going Development and accountability of our States Financial Resources, agriculture, Culture, meaningful development that every Dominican are awake and knowledgeable of the operations and functions that our States Finances well Recorded and Resources are NOT abused. No Bobol, or we’ll protest all…
It has always been said that empty barrels make the most noise. Do you think before you write. A Defendant has a legal right to plead not guilty. How can a not guilty plea by the DLP be a shameful and worrying affair. It is the Plaintiffs who should be shameful after all these years they have finally given their chance to hear their case, and they cannot provide evidence to support their claim that the Defendants did commit a treating offence. Yes, we all know Treating is in violation of the Constitution of Dominica. You should also know that The Constitution specifies what constitutes treating under the Law. Treating like any other offence has to be proven, it does not happen out of thin air based on a perception or assumption, it has to be proven in Court by providing EVIDENCE with WITNESSES to establish that such an offence took place. What is hard about this you cannot comprehend writing such nonsense.
Mervin Jno Baptists also withdrew his complaint,who else withdrew their complaint?Never believe the biggest JACKA would come from little Layout.Any criminal offence MUST be reported to the police.St Valle has no evidence he reported the matter.Like Mervin,he said he has been ready from day one,let’s see.We all know this is a political case and UWP will pay St.Valle’s lawyer.Hope when the case is over UWP PAY COST of $2.5 million,know they will leave him in his BS.
We’re just not interested in your many Idiotic thoughts. Our Dominica has been independent now for over 40 years with this fake incompetent Labour government and its incompetent leadership PM and his waste of time Incompetent Labour Ministers sit there blindly in Parliament and are lost to what is happening. We need strong visionary Committed Leadership and GOVERNMENT to raise the portfolio of our country.
It’s years now this Overstay failed incompetent Labour Party Government in office and the only nonesensical thoughts they have sadly created is this ongoing Bobolistic devious begging Red Clinic deceptiveness behaviour by where our poor struggling people and families are expected to raise their children and families to a level of unemployment, no jobs and it goes on and on. What a failed visionless Incompetent Labour Government under its Immature visionless Incompetent Failed Labour Prime Minister and his failed oversize Labour Party Government After over 20 long years where are…
You are wrong JACKA 2.
that’s a private criminal.
No need to report to police
I really dont consider this to be treating. Whenever an election date has been set or a general election has been in the process, all political parties campaign. Some time other friendly countries assist with fundings on both all sides. Now these shows that took place before the said general elections made mention, I could bet that all different party supporters were there enjoying themselves. You think with all these artists that performed, are only labour supporters present, that’s a no. I really ain’t see no sense in these case , I hope it van be proven in court. Everybody who promised or paid to vote let them bring forth the evidence, and I’ll be listening.
Were they served?
Why do u think they appeared
Will a bench warrant be issued for the arrest of the two DLP members as was the case with Dr Fontaine?
Those who were absent
A case brought by ordinary citizens against a sitting government takes tremendous courage. The STATE has the wherewithal (money, power, influence, security forces, powerful lawyers, etc) to crush you and your family financially and otherwise. Many get cold feet.
Sometimes it takes just one individual to spark that change as Rosa Parks did in the US. The lone complainant is now our Mr. (Rosa) Parks . Fortune favors the brave.
Note: Those of you who want to drag Mr. Baptiste over red hot coals for withdrawing his complaint refrain from doing so. Who in the kitchen feels the heat.
.