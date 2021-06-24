UPDATE: 4 confirmed dead over 150 still missing following partial collapse of Miami apartment building

In a nightmarish scene out of a disaster movie residents of a 12-story apartment building near Miami Florida suffered a partial collapse of their building in early mornings hours on Thursday. In a report from the NBC New york, 4 people have been confirmed to have lost their life as result of this tragedy – the figure is feared to grew even higher before the end of the ordeal.

Roughly 55 apartments were destroyed and 159 people still remain missing.

Video of collapse below:

JUST IN: Video I’ve obtained of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. pic.twitter.com/BGbRC7iSI9 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2021