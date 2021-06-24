UPDATE: 4 confirmed dead over 150 still missing following partial collapse of Miami apartment building

NBC New York, Associated Press contributors - Thursday, June 24th, 2021 at 2:02 PM
The apartment building near Miami Beach shortly after the collapse.

In a nightmarish scene out of a disaster movie residents of a 12-story apartment building near Miami Florida suffered a partial collapse of their building in early mornings hours on Thursday. In a report from the NBC New york, 4 people have been confirmed to have lost their life as result of this tragedy – the figure is feared to grew even higher before the end of the ordeal.

Roughly 55 apartments were destroyed and 159 people still remain missing.

Video of collapse below:

10 Comments

  1. elizabethlxavier
    June 25, 2021

    I pray that God will hear the cry of those who are suffering and lost. But He alone knows His plans. Let us hope that those who are lost will be redeemed to safety, by His mercy and compassion in Love.

  2. ds
    June 25, 2021

    Sad for what has happened to the people in Miami. I pray God they find the unaccounted for alive and well. By the same token, we have to thank our Supreme Leader Skerrit for building resilient apartment buildings. Let us all pray that by the end of the day everything will be alright.

    • Supesh.t leader
      June 25, 2021

      You saying, “I pray God” bla bla bla, and you calling Skeritt “supreme leader”? So which other god you praying to? We always knew that is folks with no sense in their head that’s following mista.

  3. Ibo France
    June 24, 2021

    These high rise and even low rise apartment buildings can be very risky for the occupants. In the event of a collapse, fire, earthquake, hurricane , many are bound to perish.

    In Dominica there is sufficient land space to build individual homes and avoid these cluster of up to thirty (30) families living in one apartment complex. Dominica is not an urban development where land space is severely limited.

    I sympathize with all those who are adversely affected by this unfortunate event. Hope those who are buried under slabs of concrete but are still alive will be rescued.

    • KID ON THE BLOCK
      June 25, 2021

      Malaprop, is a good thing God is not you.
      Good thing this did not happen in Dominica because the Layou river would not have had enough to cleanse Skerrit from you HATERS tongue.
      Although this took place in the GREAT US, YOU already involve Dominica with your negative hate comment.
      You USELESS WICKED PEOPLE are really sick. You LL are cursed and tormented.

    • En Ba LA
      June 25, 2021

      it’s not about Dominica now if you are conerned for friends and families who may have or know someone fine but stop making this what it is not.Building built in 1981 – I read somewhere that this building might have been sinking.

    • ElizabethLXavier
      June 25, 2021

      You are always finding a reason to criticize the development of Dominica, as you exaggeratingly claim that the people are living in poverty, at the same time. What is so bad about 30 families living in an apartment complex?

      I live in a highrise building with 25 floors and 16 units on every floor, from the 2nd to the 25–with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. The last time we had a shortage of electricity and water supply, for 3 days, was around 10 years ago because of a severe snowstorm. It affected many cities in Ontario. It was said that the last time this snowstorm happened was 200 years ago, from that time.

      Those people with private houses suffered a lot more than us, who live in those highrise buildings–faced with flooded basement, blocked driveways, and all else. All we had to do was walked the stairs with our flashlights, but nobody suffered any casualties or went hungry.

      What is the complaint about 30 families in an apartment building?

    • KID ON THE BLOCK
      June 26, 2021

      Here goes this Lunartic again. Wonder what moon phase it is?
      This lunartic just can’t refrain from his negativity about Dominica. What does this unfortunate accident has to do with Dominica?!
      It happened in the GREAT AMERICA! Can anyone blame Biden for this? If it took place in Dominica, believe me, Skerrit would be paying for that. Those USELESS WICKED PEOPLE would be on Skerrit back like a leech.

  4. student
    June 24, 2021

    Rather sad and unfortunate :(

  5. Roseau River
    June 24, 2021

    Pray for the families impacted and pray for more survivors of this tragedy

