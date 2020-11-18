UPDATE: Child dies in Sineku accident; Kalinago Chief sympathizes with family

Kalinago Chief, Lorenzo Sanford, has sympathized with the family of Neon Esprit of Sineku, who lost his life during a bicycle accident on Tuesday.

Esprit reportedly was a student at the Sineku Primary School.

Sanford’s message appeared in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

“We also take the opportunity to extend deepest condolences to the family of Neon Esprit of Sineku who had a very unfortunate and untimely death,” he lamented. “May they be comforted by the fact that he is with the ancestors and cherish the memories he left behind.”

Sanford also extended condolences to the former Kalinago Chief, Charles Williams, on the passing of his wife, Margaret Williams.

“It is with a heavy heart [that] I address you today, to stand in solidarity with former Chief Mr. Charles Williams who recently lost his wife,” the Chief stated. “Mrs. Margaret Williams was a very illustrious and hard working woman, who, for many years, was the driving force behind Mr. Williams’ community involvement.”

He added, “We want to wish the family well in their time of grief and pray that the ancestors welcome her in paradise.”