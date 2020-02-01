UPDATE: Officials deliberate on whether to allow cruise ship with sick passengers to dock in Dominica

The cruise ship Aida Perla which was turned away from docking in St. Lucia Saturday morning due to several passengers having “upper respiratory tract infections” is expected in Dominica tomorrow (Sunday).

The itinerary of the cruise ship confirms that the ship is scheduled in Dominica on Sunday 2nd February 2020 and can be viewed here: https://www.cruisemapper.com/ships/AIDAperla-1243

According to St. Lucia News Online, St. Lucian health officials dismissed the notion that the ship was turned away due to suspicion that the sick passengers had novel Coronavirus and dissuaded the propagation of such rumours.

In a statement released Saturday those same authorities said the decision not to allow clearance was due to the unusually high number of sick passengers on-board the Aida Perla.

However, neither the total number of infected nor the cause of the infection is clear at this time.

“This decision was taken out of an abundance of caution for human health and safety,” the statement said.

DNO has since contacted a top tourism official who advised that the authorities are currently in deliberation on the best course of action.

*The ministry of health this morning (Sunday 2nd February 2020) sent a press release indicating that the Aida Perla will not be coming to Dominica.*