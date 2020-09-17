UPDATE: Police identify lifeless body found in Canefield

Police have identified the lifeless body of a male found in a drain near the Canefield East Bus Stop earlier today as that of Ellingworth Frank of Eggleston.

Frank was found with several lacerations to the forehead.

Frank was known in the community to have been wheel chair bound. Investigations are ongoing and the police have not ruled out homicide as a possible cause.

Police also received reports of an attempted burglary in Canefield at approximately 1:30 am this morning (Thursday 17th September 2020). One man has been taken into custody and the police have reported that the stolen items have been recovered including a bus.