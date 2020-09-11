UPDATE: Police seek public assistance in investigation of robbery at Astaphans, Fond Cole

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force(CDPF) is conducting investigations into a robbery at the Hardware Store of J Astaphan and company limited located at Fond Cole.

According to police, an unknown individual who reported the incident indicated that 3 staff members were being held hostage. The building was searched by the Police and staff were safely extracted. A thorough search of the building for the suspects proved futile.

According to information from the Operations Manager, while counting cash from the day’s sale, three masked individuals entered the office located on the second floor. One was armed with what appeared to be a rifle, one with a pistol and the other with a cutlass. Upon entering the office they pointed the firearms at the three staff members and ordered them to lie on the floor to which they complied. The individuals descended from the office and escaped by passing through the fence of the compound which they had breached.

The CDPF is calling on anyone with information to come forward.

The police can be contacted via the following numbers: 265 5157, 266 5100, 266 5153, 266 5164/65.

Tips can also be given anonymously via the crime stoppers hotline at 1 800 8477.

According to an earlier DBS news report on Saturday the robbers were reported to have stolen $25,000. The police have since stated that the amount stolen was unspecified.