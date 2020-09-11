UPDATE: Police seek public assistance in investigation of robbery at Astaphans, Fond Cole

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force(CDPF) is conducting investigations into a robbery at the Hardware Store of J Astaphan and company limited located at Fond Cole.
According to police, an unknown individual who reported the incident indicated that 3 staff members were being held hostage. The building was searched by the Police and staff were safely extracted. A thorough search of the building for the suspects proved futile.
According to information from the Operations Manager, while counting cash from the day’s sale, three masked individuals entered the office located on the second floor. One was armed with what appeared to be a rifle, one with a pistol and the other with a cutlass. Upon entering the office they pointed the firearms at the three staff members and ordered them to lie on the floor to which they complied. The individuals descended from the office and escaped by passing through the fence of the compound which they had breached.
The CDPF is calling on anyone with information to come forward.
The police can be contacted via the following numbers: 265 5157, 266 5100, 266 5153, 266 5164/65.
Tips can also be given anonymously via the crime stoppers hotline at 1 800 8477.
According to an earlier DBS news report on Saturday the robbers were reported to have stolen $25,000. The police have since stated that the amount stolen was unspecified.
All that showdown for nothing, they even run EMO News, however failed to accomplish the main mission, to catch the robbers. The heads of police clearly demonstrated their incompetence in the way this operation was handled.
The Skerrit-led Administration is colossally CORRUPT, LAWLESS and INCOMPETENT. The evidence is incontrovertible. There is not a scintilla of doubt about this. Crimes in Dominica will continue to escalate to unprecedented heights. Here is the truism that is so appropriate at this moment in time: When a government is LAWLESS, the society becomes OAWLESS.
By the way, the hierarchy of the Dominica Police Force has had their first test. They have failed lamentably. To secure the perimeter of the building/crime scene, and block every means of escape, they can’t even get that right. Shockingly bewildering
If the people of dominica no longer want astaphan, I suggest they move their business to Barbados where it would be more welcoming and appreciated. Look at Ross. They not coming back.
Boy I have seen the criminal enterprise cut a lot of movies before but NEVER have I seen one that was so poorly organized. I mean how could you be on a crime scene and have Emo news carrying it live, civilians all over on the crime scene, emo news showing when the police came on the bus and parked right at the front of the scene, where everyone could see them, instead of parking on a back road where no one could see them, so at least people would say they trying to catch the thief . Man that thing was just a damn set up by the criminal enterprise. The very bad thing is, they used the police of Dominica to conduct their evil plot
In the book of Acts we read of the actions of the early church. But seems now we are reading about the acts of tony and skerro
What next will these wicked and Evil guys not do? Seems like they will kill and blame it on uwp
@As i see it, you stole my name man? Ok DNO I will change my name to bold letters AS I SAY IT
I bet Tony going and say is the same 2 that was up by the man house in MD that do that.
I’m calling on the people to not give any information to the oneman rogue regime goons!! The people are taking what’s belonging to them owed in taxes!! When are people is brought to their knees begging, that’s the end result!!!
next is you or your family . hope you wont come on radio station and cry . remember your words they will come back and hunt you.
A well known businessman, the police should patrol the compound regularly, broad daylight, you must have passed the robbers on the way. prevent crime.
Hahaha after All you make them man escape.. all you looking for help? When all you was bombing Salisbury with gas early morning all you doe get assistance… To hell with y’all … All you take out karbon to put Corbon.. my God all you will never learn
The question I am asking where was the security man at the time of the robbery something smells very fishy, I am from Pottersville not too far from Fond Cole as a young man my nan always used to lecture me about that place when I use to steal mangoes long in the area lots of fun!
@ bite dog, oh so long your mom warned you about stealing ? Did you change or you got promoted to helping steal money?
We de public face police intimidation during PEACEFUL protests…. people get arrested and takes to police station with no charges against them. That is your record.
You want de same people you intimidating to assist you in crime solving when you have all de spies snooping in innocent citizens.
We de public will never put aside your disgraceful treatment of ordinary citizens living in morne Daniel long before Skerrit.
Do your police work
Arrest the culprits right around your political circle first…..we seeing everything that going on.
After you intimidating me you want de same me to help you solve crime?
You all and Dem politician proud of running a nation of foolish people????
What a record for all you.
Do your police work!!!!
You doesn’t waste time to bag innocent people like me.
This whole thing sounds like a set-up. It even reminds me of the firebombing of the house of GON Emmanuel. The noise I am hearing on the radio stations especially what I heard on kairie fm yesterday seems clear to me that the same gangsters behind the GON Emmanuel house bombing on Christmas day, the same gangsters behind the barrel of guns that disappeared from customs are most likely the same ones behind that Astaphan so called theft on Saturday. Unfortunately for Dominica the Dominica police was once again used just to stand and look
What do I get for snitching 💁🏼♀️?
God bless you Mr. Cuffy as you and the great Mr. Weekes continue to do your jobs without without fear, favor, malice or ill will. It comes with a lot of victimization but have no fear for god himself is NOT a vindictive Police Commissioner, PM or Minister of National Security.
Those brazen criminals had this well planned and executed which is indicative of professional or INSIDE help. Someone will soon make a rather large or unusual deposit in a bank or a short-term lavish life style move so keep your ears peeled. Dont be surprised if a rather large contribution is invested into one of the many “CIRCLE BLESSINGS” going on right now. Nonetheless, we all need to keep asking WHY are our people resorting to such drastic measures in these crucial times.
It looks like the gangsters of Dominica are turning their attention on these wealthy ‘foreign’ businesses and their owners. It will be interesting to see how Skerrits police force reacts to that. These guys have managed for 16+ years now to either sit on the fence or to support Skerrit secretly, in exchange for being left in peace by this corrupt regime.
The doctor taught Dominicans how to STEAL and commit crime so the young people are behaving just as they were taught.
Another double standard!How often do we hear the Dominica police seek assistance from anyone in identifying and capturing any thief in the country?
I do not have any memory of that; even when the police can identify the crooks, such as “doctor thieves, Lawyer thieves, and even police thieves;” they bury their investigations and findings.
The politicians thieves who are living above their “income” (means); they have more millions deposited in local and foreign banks; in people’s name , how come the police do not asks those people whose names are used in such transaction to come forward and identify the thieving politicians?
And the doctors, and the lawyers; some are even triple doctor eh!
If needs be they will even arrest an innocent victim and charge them with the thief simply to give satisfaction to; as they in Dominica “the-big-man” Astaphan!
Watch out, soon we will hear some dirt poor soul in the streets lamenting (poor Mr. Astaphan) dem thief him…
I remember some well know guys had broken into a friend’s place and stole his items while he slept. Sources form the block had revealed who the culprits were as they were flossing the stolen items hoping ti have them sold. the police were contacted and urged to have them picked up, where to find them and what they had in their possession. My friend is still waiting for the phone call from the police. Now they want to play urgent? awa,
Well honestly i don’t trust the police, and i will stay far from the appeal. I think there should be a Commission of Enquiry into the CDPF, and about half the force should be sent home!
Most of the idiots seem to have taken an oath to serve a corrupt politician and not the people of Dominica.
Go find the robbers, lazy and useless embarrassment you all are!
Who will forgive you all for teargassing peaceful protesters and a sleeping community?
So the police c”quickly responded to the matter, that “quickly” was slow.
I hope the $25000 disclosed as missing is the actual amount that is missing. I have to wonder why in this modern times would a business have all this cash on its property at night.
Inside job, but blame UWP. Just the beginning of things to come
This is what makes me mad. Police could get there fast and hold Danny Lugay hostage. It seems like our police are very good at harrasing government opposition members but real criminals go free. I will not give police any help unless they start investing all fraud, money laundering, racketeering, illegal profiteering on state resources misappropriated state funds and all crimes committed by any citizens. A man catched with drugs in his possession he walks, a drug dealer has young men killed on his boat he walks. The lawlessness starts from the top and unless the police get serious with dealing with it from there the criminals are going to get more brazen. No law enforcement nor constitution can stop them from robbing. I suggest start investigating within the Force.
Sorry about the staff who got hurt. they don’t make guns in Dominica, so how the guns get here. The PM ..Definitely need office reshuffle.
Despite the revolutionary advancement of technology the police still depend heavily on eyewitnesses to solve crimes. Therefore ,,it’s imperative that the police develop a solid and healthy relationship with the general population.
This is not the present case in Dominica. How can the people put their confidence in a police force that teargas them while they are asleep? How can they (the people) trust the police when for every innocuous protest they come armed to the teeth, in military fatigue, outfitted with the most modern and sophisticated weaponry? The wrongful arrests, the bogus charges, the intimidation of civilians by overzealous police officers who are blinded by their political allegiance to the DLP have diminished the perception of the police force as an independent, unbiased public entity.
Murders, robberies, shootings, stabbings will only continue to escalate if the majority of citizens continue to perceive the police force as a contemptible group of rogues.
@Ibo France, You keep on talking crap every time you stick your foot in your mouth, I can tell you today police all over the world still depends heavily on eyewitnesses on like Linton, stop making a fool of yourself. Remember that quote when you give you shall received, you know what I am talking about!!!
You Mr. Man Dog; or Bull Dog, you are wrong again: eye-witness are one of the most unreliable source of information.
There are many innocent people in jail doing time for murder who got convicted on false eyewitness evidence; since the advent of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) evidence, many who were convicted have been released.
Let’s review something as simple as an accident: assuming a motor vehicle ran into a tree, or ran over a person; and ten or less people witness the accident; if you were a police or private investigator investigating the incident; I grantee you in talking to the ten or less eyewitness, you will get a different version of what they all saw!
Scientific evidence, forensic evidence are much more reliable than someone saying they saw Man Dog jumped out of a window with (him hands filed with ting him thief oui!).
Someone with bad vision; their eyesight could be far from 2020, everything they see is distorted a good criminal lawyer can eat them alive!
so them man just stage a vybz to forget de man plat up the man!!!!
Did they get Tony?