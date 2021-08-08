UWP responds, via Facebook, to the 2021-2022 budget statement

Following their departure from the house on Wednesday 28th July, the UWP has been using various avenues to present their response to the 2021-2022 Budget statement and debate proceedings in parliament..
This latest response was given via the party’s Facebook page on Friday August 6, 2021. In the interest of providing coverage on DNO to both the government and opposition budget addresses, the UWP’s video response is posted below:
It took ugly Lenny, soooo long to responds to the 21/22 budget via Facebook is it possible he is a one finger typer or maybe Lenny, is a slow dump reader whichever he is a desperate person and a damn fool!!!
@Man bites dogs, damn …. cannot examine numbers and identify the missing $1.2 billion missing. The government with the most ministers and technocrats couldn’t even identify the gross errors in the budget. What you got to say now?
Linton is a broken record. Most times sound like an empty barrel. So irritating! A virus
The waters are choppy, the seas are turbulent in and around Dominica. The county needs an astute, knowledgeable, intuitive, competent, trustworthy Captain to guide the Ship of State to safe harbour. That Captain is Mr. Lennox Linton. In addition, he is an orator par excellence.
Lennox and the opposition has good head??? Why did you leave while the prime minister was presenting and then you’re using fb to respond? Alas for the young people wi… we fed up with Skerrit but lennox isn’t an opposition!! We finish!
He left because one of his main supporters suggested it on the radio the day before and all the others started supporting it. It was said that the PM doesn’t listen to Mr. Linton so he should do the same. Then Skerrit used. Loophole in the house rules and trapped him. Las coutay ces sot sala.
KID,keep up the PRESSURE,its a waste of time trying to educate those BBOONS.The FACTS are in 2009 with LAZY Green as leader of UWP,they got 12,660 votes and 3 seats.In the 2014 election with UNCLE LENNY as leader UWP got 17,587 votes and 6 seats,a difference of 4,927 votes and 3 seats.Nobody said the difference of 4,927 votes were imported votes.In the 2019 election UNCLE LENNY LOST 1,163 votes and 3 seats.WHY?.Because in the 2014 election the voters DID NOT KNOW the man was a CON ARTIST,LIAR,TRAITOR,UNEDUCATED,LAZY and a CROOK.Just imagine with all UNCLE big mouth 1,163 voters who voted for UWP in 2014 DID NOT VOTE FOR THEM in 2019.Dominicans have no use for UNCLE or UWP,useless party.
Kid is right ,the majority of Domimicans believe on a whole Linton,like % is irrelevant and a waste of time.In 2014 Linton received a total of 935 votes,in 2019 he got a total of 882 votes he LOST 53 in the Marigot constituency.In 2014 the UWP led by LENNOX LINTON received a total of 17,587 votes and 6 seats.In 2019 the same UWP led by the same LENNOX LINTON received 16,424 votes and 3 seats,a LOST of 1,163 votes.KID is correct ,only JACKA and BBOONS believe Linton after 6 years in opposition is not irrelevant.KID keep on teaching the uninformed and uneducated UWP.
DNO, sorry to tell you but this head line is kind of misleading
UWP did not respond to the budget in parliament because they were not present at the TIME FOR THE RESPONSE.
They are now responding at a PRESS CONFERENCE days after the BUDGET.
Best YOU say, UWP, at a press conference, responds to the budget made in parliament.
ADMIN: We considered your feedback and had the headline updated.
Simply put…. “IMPRESSIVE”!
Hon Lennox Linton, Opposition Leader of UWP and Parliamentary Representative for Marigot & Concord constituency budget rebuttal unveils corruption scandal in Dominica’s government to the highest magnitude.
What says you Dominica Plc / Ma Dominique?
Any rubbish this man utters people like you believe without thinking. He continues to sound like a broken record on his favorite topic, corruption. It takes one to know one.
Boss your response should had been presented and addressed in Parliament. Not on DNO.
Your response now is irrelevant.
Was it that you had no clue of what to say and could not have responded that’s why you walked out of Parliament to seek help?
Who is really listening to you?
@KID ON THE BLOCK
Kid you got it all wrong again. That’s why children like you, should go on to a children’s site!!! The fact is that the entire government team of misleaders can’t match up to one man, and that’s shameful. HE WILL TEAR THEM UP, because is smarter.
Linton was muzzled because his mental astuteness is unparalleled by those that you worship Kid. He was about to expose the farce Skerrit presented to the people, and that’s what Skerrit was mortally afraid of. But we are in 2021, so the people still got the message.
Such a repulsive and ridiculous comment. His response is of no consequence on social media. It should be recorded in the parliament of Dominica. The parliamentary record, which is what counts, show that Mr. Linton was absent. Oh my God, stop misleading the man into believing he is doing the right thing. He is not. If he was, it would have yielded positive results.
Mr. Linton, listen to people like me and continue to engage the government. We need you to. That’s the only way our democracy will be guaranteed. Leaving the parliament to the PM and his team is actually giving him what he wants. Please stop taking advice from these empty heads who think aggression and violence solve problems. You may not have a degree, but I am convinced that you are an intelligent man, with tremendous wisdom. Act like it.
@Garco
Stop your insult at me, i take advice from noone, and etch it in your mind, if you can.I strongly condemn what happened in parliament, and i am in total support of the response being disseminated through whatever forms of media there is..
We are in 2021, where social media attracts a much greater audience than parliament.
I know how broken this parliament is, and if only i had my way i would tell the opposition to stay out, if the people cannot erupt and stop this madness in their parliament.
Your name sounds for itself. Child or a baby goat on the block. Uneducated, unemployed and a phony like the others you adore. I will not be surprised that you cannot see. For those who have eyes, let them see.