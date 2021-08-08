UWP responds, via Facebook, to the 2021-2022 budget statement

Following their departure from the house on Wednesday 28th July, the UWP has been using various avenues to present their response to the 2021-2022 Budget statement and debate proceedings in parliament..

This latest response was given via the party’s Facebook page on Friday August 6, 2021. In the interest of providing coverage on DNO to both the government and opposition budget addresses, the UWP’s video response is posted below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>