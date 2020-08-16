UWP speaks out on incident involving Danny Lugay being taken into police custody

Opposition leader, Lennox Linton and Roseau North MP, Danny Lugay, have put out a statement via Facebook addressing a recent incident where Lugay was taken into police custody and subsequently released.
Linton and Lugay gave their account of the incident and expressed their concerns over their safety with regard to the way the matter was handled.
Lugay stated the reason given to him for being taken in for questioning by the police was because they “received credible information that some persons were posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence”.
He also claims that he was physically assaulted by a police officer when being put into the vehicle which was driven to police headquarters.
Lugay insists that the claim which he said that the police made about him being in the Prime Minister’s driveway was fabricated and has vowed that he will seek his day in court.
“…But that physical assault on me, somebody has to pay; we are going to court,” he stated in reference to his own claims of being physically assaulted by the police.
Lugay gives details of the incident in the video below.
Posted by Lennox Linton on Saturday, August 15, 2020
14 Comments
What happened to Danny Lugay is exactly what obtains in China, Russia, Belarus and all other dictatorships. What’s next, a DEATH SQUAD?
DOMINICANS! DOMINICANS! DOMINICANS!
Speak out in acts!
The time for words has passed,
And deeds alone suffice.
John Greenleaf Whittier
Even a casual observer will realize this. In Dominica, the courts, the police and the electoral system are chokingly controlled by Skerrit and his vigilantes. Instead of trying to improve the very SORRY STATE of the country (high crime, high unemployment, starvation wages, poor healthcare, pothole diseased roads, etc.), this amateurish regime uses the power and the resources of the state to harass, intimidate and pressure members of the Opposition into submission. All these are allowed to happen without one word of condemnation from the regular Media; the Clergy; the Business Sector; the Dominica Bar Association and most of Civil Society.
History will be harsh on these groups. They lie down and did nothing while their country blossomed into a fully fledged DICTATORSHIP.
The attention of the country and the outside world to the multi-million dollar palace has the dictator and his cronies white mad.
P.S. Very hot fire is red but the hottest fire is white.
Well all you good in that country … I don’t understand how is it the the United Nations and other countries are not getting involved in that madness which is happening here.. I mean you have a prime minister who was investigated by Aljazeera for major crimes and the man still prime minister of Dominica wi?? Where in the world that can happen.. you had Panama papers … The man had monfared in morne Daniel.. the man sell passport to NG lap Seng all kind of thing and the man there in office still… Look the man want Dominicans to pay 32 thousand a month wi for a house and young people not finding proper jobs.. working by chinee for 38 dollars a day wi… Boi all you sick in that country boss..
In all other countries the job of the police is to apprehend the criminal. But under Skerrit the job of the police is to arrest and intimidate good people while they protect wanted criminals. No wonder wanted criminals like Aliereza Monfared could leave all the way from Iran and come to hide in a little country like Dominica when the authorities knew that he was wanted for crimes he committed. In fact in Dominica the known wanted criminal was seen and treated like a hero by top members of our government and police to the point that Skerrit lied to the nation by describing a known wanted Monfared as a good gentlemen. How could a good gentleman be found guilty of theft and is now serving 20 yrs in prison? But these are the criminals our police are protecting while they try their best to arrest Him Lugay and members of the opposition. But all you day is coming you servants of the devil that see to do the will of your father the Devil 😈.
What is going on in DA? Skerrit and his Police Officers think Dominica is Russia?
Worse than that, soon Dominica will be as bad as Zimbabwe used to be under Mugabe. The people need to rise and fight for their freedom. We must not allow this little man from up north get with terrorising us. Nobody in their right mind can overlook and tolerate this kind of behaviour. We can’t keep sitting on the fence and hope for the best while his ‘police force’ grows by the day. Remember, if one is neutral or silent in situations of injustice, one has chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.
It is very unfortunate that the Government continues to use both private and state operatives (like some well known criminal drug dealers and the some members of the State Police) to harass and intimidate the members of the opposition and private individuals because of their opposing views.
Why would a country like Dominica have to pay over EC$64,000.00 a month for rent to house the Prime Minister and his family at Morne Daniel when there is an official Prime Minister residence at Morne Bruce? Why?
Dmn it man. This is a Democracy. We live in a Democracy.
When is this political harassment of the opposition going to stop? When?
It is very sad that intimidation of the opposition has been becoming a regular issue on the island, am wondering what will be next. Hopefully the people of Dominica will wake up some day and decide enough is enough. My people, my people like the saying goes , if you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything. Don’t let TO LATE be your cry,
That is very disappointing… or at least it should be.
I do hope when skerrit is no longer in power, that Freedom GROWS A FKN PAIR and take the reigns.
Blue and Red have failed us repeatedly. Blue is now an easy target and Red “running” all kinds of things, while Blue just runs their mouth.
Dominicans, wake the fk up pls. Its already too late.
To the youth, form a party, i will vote for you all. Just be sure to NOT be diaspora.
SIGNS OF A DICTATORSHIP IN DOMINICA
It is fast becoming the case (if not already so), that ‘paranoia’ and ‘paranoid personalities‘ are a practical POLICE problem in Dominica.
What is the true stigmata of paranoia? Answer: Police repression of Political opponents that continues unabated on island. So, driving on public Road after a funeral Hon Daniel “aka Danny” Lugay, MP was manhandled and forced out of a vehicle for questioning. Police’s citing was that he posed a threat to PM Skerrit’s life. Hon Lennox Linton, MP – Leader of the Opposition (also present at the screen) was silenced by a Police Officer with accusations of obstruction during the Police’s execution of his duty.
Dictatorships are often characterised by some of the following: suspension of elections and civil liberties; proclamation of a state of emergency; rule by decree; repression of political opponents; not abiding by the rule of law procedures, and cult of personalities.
But when Skerrit will be given a trip up by the US, many others including police officers will go with him. So they know what they protecting. Tell them their days are numbered and only time will tell.
Hold on, you arresting the Parliamentary Representative of the constituency for being in the constituency? are you all in all you right minds in DOM? There should be an extremely large lawsuit filed on Monday morning against the individuals personally and the state. THIS CAN’T GET MORE RIDICULOUSE
With all these things taking place in Dominica. The unfairness and victimization really saddens me. I honestly dont feel comfortable here. I need to leave.