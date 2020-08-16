UWP speaks out on incident involving Danny Lugay being taken into police custody

Opposition leader, Lennox Linton and Roseau North MP, Danny Lugay, have put out a statement via Facebook addressing a recent incident where Lugay was taken into police custody and subsequently released.

Linton and Lugay gave their account of the incident and expressed their concerns over their safety with regard to the way the matter was handled.

Lugay stated the reason given to him for being taken in for questioning by the police was because they “received credible information that some persons were posing a threat to the prime minister’s residence”.

He also claims that he was physically assaulted by a police officer when being put into the vehicle which was driven to police headquarters.

Lugay insists that the claim which he said that the police made about him being in the Prime Minister’s driveway was fabricated and has vowed that he will seek his day in court.

“…But that physical assault on me, somebody has to pay; we are going to court,” he stated in reference to his own claims of being physically assaulted by the police.

Lugay gives details of the incident in the video below.