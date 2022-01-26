VFInc hosts its 12th phenomenal Caribbean women symposium

VFINC will be hosting its 12th Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium (PCWS) virtually and in-person at the Kempinski Hotel on February 5th from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. One of the objectives of the PCWS is to celebrate Caribbean women successes. We celebrate under the theme, “What you conceive you can achieve because God has the power to deliver what He promises”.

Some of the objectives of the PCWS are to celebrate the successes of Caribbean women, allow Caribbean women to tell their stories of success, triumph over adversity, challenges, pain, joy and blessings; inspire women to determine, re-discover and achieve their life’s purpose; demonstrate that achieving one’s life purpose is possible, develop a personal action plan towards achieving one’s life purpose, reaffirm the role of women as healers of the nation, and establish a network of support and opportunities for women.

The symposium’s phenomenal Guest Speakers include Mrs. Delia Cuffy-Weeks, Mrs. Enalie Matthew RN and Mrs. Jane Cornelius from Dominica, Ms. Simmone L. Bowe from The Bahamas, Dr. Thelca Fitz-Lewis from St. Lucia and Ms. Joan Underwood from Antigua and Barbuda. A special performance by Li Li Octave of Wai’tuMusic.

Calling all women to be part of this transformational event. Register virtually using this link “https://bit.ly/PCWSOnlineTickets“, in person can contact VF Inc at (767) 449-9649,277-5841, 617-4884, email: info@vfinc.org or register using this link “ https://bit.ly/PCWSIn-PersonTicket“. Virtual registration costs EC$135 and In-Person costs EC$300.

Be a part of the movement, and come be inspired, empowered, and blessed. Register today and join women across the Caribbean in celebration!

Approved for Distribution by Athenia Henry Acting CEO of VF Inc