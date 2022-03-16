Walter says government doing its best to provide ‘fairest price’ for fuel; price formula is flawed says Fontaine

Dominica’s Director of Trade has defended the recent hike in fuel prices in the country and insists that the government is doing its best to render the fairest price for petroleum products by using an “excellent” formula for calculating gas prices.

Although the price of gasoline is higher than it has ever been on island since December 2014, Mathan Walter noted that countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis have higher gas prices; reaching up to $16.10, above the $US5 in the US.

“If we are paying $14.98 in Dominica… we should be saying that the government is doing its very best to render the fairest price for petroleum products in Dominica at the moment,” he said during a DBS radio programme on Tuesday.

“The way that we calculate the price of petroleum products in Dominica is based on postings,” Walter explained.” There is a company that the government pays to provide fuel postings or the daily prices for petroleum products. Every 3 o’clock they offer a final price and we record that price over a four-week period.”

He said on the fourth week the ministry does an average which becomes the price of that particular product at that time which is part of a cycle that they have used over a number of years to calculate the price petroleum products.

The trade official pointed out that it is not a situation where there is old and new stock as, every month, the prices are calculated on a daily basis, averaged and placed into a “price build-up” which includes the landing cost of the product, the retail price, the government related taxes and “then that particular price…spits out the price of the product for that particular regulatory cycle.”

“It is not a random exercise. It is not an exercise where, because the price has gone up as a result of the war, that it is immediately being applied. The price changes on a daily basis and people have to understand that petroleum products are a global commodity,” Walter stated. “The prices are globally decided based on the markets and so, whatever the barrel of oil is on a particular day, this is recognized and noted by the Ministry of Trade and we do a five-week cycle.”

The cycle consists of four weeks of calculation and one week for the cabinet decision.

“In relation to the issue of whether the consumers are involved either in the activities that are ongoing at the ministry of trade is part of, of course. We cannot do anything from sitting at the back of a desk. We need those stakeholders who are practically impacted by any of the different areas that we’ll be dealing with.”

According to him the ministry always reaches out to consumers and the private sector and added that “every one of us is a consumer”.

Dominican, Anderson Jolly is a consumer and a businessman and he believes it is grossly unfair to compare fuel prices in Dominica with countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States where he says salaries and wages are much higher.

“You know, I go buy for $5000.00 US [in America], it costs me $5000 US,” Jolly said on a Q95 programme. “I buy a car for $5000 US and bring to Dominica, it costs me $60,000 EC.”

Jolly describes the formula used by the government in calculating fuel prices as a mere matrix which is not accurate.

Dr. Thompson Fontaine, Dominican economist and financial consultant now working in South Sudan, also believes that the formula which the government uses to determine fuel prices is flawed and needs to be revisited.

“The pocket that the retailers make on the petrol import, should be a factor of what they import, the prices they pay for importing; that is what it should be on” Dr. Fontaine said on Q95. “It should not be based on the world market prices.”

He contends that to apply the formula to a shipment that’s already in Dominica is flawed and believes that the government needs to take another look at it and adjust it accordingly.

The former IMF economist maintains that should be greater certainty as for retailers. He says the retailers should know that whatever product is imported, they should have a steady profit and should not be at the mercy of a fluctuating and very highly speculative world market price.

Dr. Fontaine also further noted that the government would be taking some of the burden off the consumer by absorbing some of the taxes on the price of fuel.

When questioned by Dominica News Online (DNO), Trade Director Walter revealed that VAT is not recognized or reflected in the price build up for fuel.