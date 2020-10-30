WEATHER: (6:00 AM Oct 30) Flood Watch for Dominica remains in effect 12 noon today

Unstable conditions are expected to maintain cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain during the next 24 hours.

The flood watch remains in effect for Dominica up to 12 noon today, Friday 30th October. A flood watch means that flooding is possible during the period. This watch may be extended if necessary. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution as soils are already saturated.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and people living near the coast, particularly the eastern coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.