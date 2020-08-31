WEATHER UPDATE (6: 00 PM, August 30): Flood watch discontinued for Dominica

The flood watch for Dominica has been discontinued. However, lingering moisture from a tropical wave is expected to generate scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island during tonight. A reduction in wind speed will also be evident.
By tomorrow, another tropical wave together with a trough system can be expected to approach the area. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to remain vigilant and to exercise caution.
A moist and unstable atmosphere is expected to linger into Tuesday.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast should exercise caution.
