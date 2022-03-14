Western Illinois University offers scholarships to Dominica students

Dominican students wishing to study in the US have yet another opportunity to do with scholarship assistance packages provided by Western Illinois University (WIU).

Qualifying students can earn up to US$11,000.00 in scholarships annually. Students with GPAs of 3.9 and above, will also be invited to compete for the WIU International Presidential Scholarship, which covers full tuition and fees.

With more than 100 innovative undergraduate and graduate degree programmes to choose from, students will have the option of doing the first semester or year of studies online, and then transfer to campus in year two or three to complete their studies.

In addition to the scholarship assistance packages, WIU will grant full credit transfers for CAPE and Dominica State College (DSC) degrees.

In July 2021, Western Illinois University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) that assures seamless transfer opportunities to study at WIU for students from the 16 participating territories.

WIU also signed an articulation agreement with the Dominica State College (DSC) on November 29. Dr. Randy Glean, Associate Vice President for Global Studies assured that, “these agreements are fully articulated to ensure that students receive full applicable credit for their studies in the region”.

Dr. Glean will be on island this week to meet with students wishing to study at WIU. Consultations will be held at the New Life Ministries in Marigot, the Central Cooperative Credit Union Convention Center in Portsmouth, and at the DSC and Public service Union in Roseau.

Some 24 Dominican students (online and on-campus) currently attend Western Illinois University. An additional twenty (20), are expected to be enrolled this Fall. They will join a growing number of Caribbean students at WIU, with more than 70 students enrolled in just the past two semesters.

For more information on WIU visit to Dominica, and or application form, interested persons may contact Lead Institute at 276 8548.