Western Illinois University offers scholarships to Dominica students

PRESS RELEASE - Lead Institute - Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 7:24 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Dominican students wishing to study in the US have yet another opportunity to do with scholarship assistance packages provided by Western Illinois University (WIU).

Qualifying students can earn up to US$11,000.00 in scholarships annually.  Students with GPAs of 3.9 and above, will also be invited to compete for the WIU International Presidential Scholarship, which covers full tuition and fees.

With more than 100 innovative undergraduate and graduate degree programmes to choose from, students will have the option of doing the first semester or year of studies online, and then transfer to campus in year two or three to complete their studies.

In addition to the scholarship assistance packages, WIU will grant full credit transfers for CAPE and Dominica State College (DSC) degrees.

In July 2021, Western Illinois University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) that assures seamless transfer opportunities to study at WIU for students from the 16 participating territories.

WIU also signed an articulation agreement with the Dominica State College (DSC) on November 29. Dr. Randy Glean, Associate Vice President for Global Studies assured that, “these agreements are fully articulated to ensure that students receive full applicable credit for their studies in the region”.

Dr. Glean will be on island this week to meet with students wishing to study at WIU.  Consultations will be held at the New Life Ministries in Marigot, the Central Cooperative Credit Union Convention Center in Portsmouth, and at the DSC and Public service Union in Roseau.

Some 24 Dominican students (online and on-campus) currently attend Western Illinois University.  An additional twenty (20), are expected to be enrolled this Fall.  They will join a growing number of Caribbean students at WIU, with more than 70 students enrolled in just the past two semesters.

For more information on WIU visit to Dominica, and or application form, interested persons may contact Lead Institute at 276 8548.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.