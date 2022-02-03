51 families to receive keys to new homes this month

Fifty-one (51) families in the Roseau Central Constituency will soon receive keys to their new apartments this month.

Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne- Skerrit revealed during a tour undertaken by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit last week, that the apartments which are located at Upper River Bank, are finally completed.

“The project I am more excited about is the Upper River Bank where the apartments are finally completed,” Poponne-Skerrit stated. “Fifty-One (51) families will be moving in in February, but in addition to that, what makes this extra special is that it’s both commercial and residential.”

She continued, “This has been the most pressing issue for the constituents of Roseau Central. Housing has been their main issue and this is why we fast tracked this project.”

The Roseau MP said the government received about 1000 applications, however, according to her, the most deserving will be given apartments.

She mentioned also that there will be 9 commercial spaces, different types of business already selected by the government, “and so I am really happy about this.”

Meantime, Poponne- Skerrit indicated that the drainage issues in Virgin Lane and River Street will also be addressed.

“We visited the Virgin Lane area and River Street area where we are addressing the drainage issues,” she stated. “This is something the residents have brought to my attention…”

She added, “We have a plan in place and we are certainly going to address this by covering the drains and improving the esthetics in these areas.”

Another major project that Poponne-Skerrit is the Great George Street project in Roseau Central which is a continuation of the Roseau Enhancement Project.

“It will be the model street in Roseau,” said the Roseau Parlrep. “We will be widening the sidewalks which will allow for additional parking on either side. It will be wheelchair accessible, smart lighting, underground utility cable, so your skyline will be clear.”

She said pavers will be included to help with the aesthetics of the sidewalks.