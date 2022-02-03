51 families to receive keys to new homes this month

Fifty-one (51) families in the Roseau Central Constituency will soon receive keys to their new apartments this month.
Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne- Skerrit revealed during a tour undertaken by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit last week, that the apartments which are located at Upper River Bank, are finally completed.
“The project I am more excited about is the Upper River Bank where the apartments are finally completed,” Poponne-Skerrit stated. “Fifty-One (51) families will be moving in in February, but in addition to that, what makes this extra special is that it’s both commercial and residential.”
She continued, “This has been the most pressing issue for the constituents of Roseau Central. Housing has been their main issue and this is why we fast tracked this project.”
The Roseau MP said the government received about 1000 applications, however, according to her, the most deserving will be given apartments.
She mentioned also that there will be 9 commercial spaces, different types of business already selected by the government, “and so I am really happy about this.”
Meantime, Poponne- Skerrit indicated that the drainage issues in Virgin Lane and River Street will also be addressed.
“We visited the Virgin Lane area and River Street area where we are addressing the drainage issues,” she stated. “This is something the residents have brought to my attention…”
She added, “We have a plan in place and we are certainly going to address this by covering the drains and improving the esthetics in these areas.”
Another major project that Poponne-Skerrit is the Great George Street project in Roseau Central which is a continuation of the Roseau Enhancement Project.
“It will be the model street in Roseau,” said the Roseau Parlrep. “We will be widening the sidewalks which will allow for additional parking on either side. It will be wheelchair accessible, smart lighting, underground utility cable, so your skyline will be clear.”
She said pavers will be included to help with the aesthetics of the sidewalks.
16 Comments
“We will be widening the sidewalks which will allow for additional parking on either side. It will be wheelchair accessible, smart lighting, underground utility cable, so your skyline will be clear.”
I am trying to understand Melissa. King George Street, let’s look at in front jolly area and patty shack. How the heck you widening sidewalk, is either you make the road smaller which is ridiculous smh what magic you going to do. I watching still. Any little child who knows the area will see no sense in this staement. Maybe they will pack inside jolly or patty shack then lol
Great George street not king George Street. But the sidewalk on that street are already pretty wide so still lost myself.
This all looks very pretty but people produce waste, just like animals except that animals don’t use a toilet or wash clothes. Where does all the effluent from these apartments end up? I do not think they have chess pits so close to the Roseau river and my guess is that river will become an outlet for all that foul stuff for the city to enjoy when they park, in their new double bays alongside that sstream. And you think Lagonne emptying potcham there was a disgusting habit? Who is the genius town planner, the creator of all this?
Unfortunately the Physical Planning Division (Town Planning) appears to have little say in developments that relate to the government.
Some years ago I brought to the attention of the Physical Planning Division a serious breach of planning regulations in Roseau. I was told that they were aware of it but as the developer was a government minister it was difficult for them to act decisively.
They suggested that if I raised the matter in the press, and if that resulted in a public outcry, it might then give them leverage.
ADMIN: What was the final outcome?
So now Ahab and Jezebel is telling us the GOVERNMENT is corrupt and evil for building apartments for 51 families in Roseau.That is how most UWP supporters think.Jealousy and greed.
Almost all Dominicans have built back stronger and better and most have even forgotten we had hurricane. Yet, instead of money god use our passport money to help create meaningful jobs and opportunities, he and his corrupt bunch busy building apartments all over in the country. If is apartments he wants to build, why not buy all those apartments in Picard that were built for Ross university students? But the Evil one decided to get rid of Ross university and destroy the banana industry and every sis months lie about a new university that coming to Portsmouth. The man is just to evil and I keep asking myself why those so called church people and pastors still supporting him. For example I remember a then very prominent pastor and businessman, who built apartments in Picard and brought down his church to dedicate his apartments to God. But today Skerrit destroyed Ross and that same apartments have turned into a drug place, yet the pastor is still worshipping Skerrit
All news from Dominica pertaining to the government reminds me of the evil era of King Ahab and his wife Jezebel. Their evil reign and influence was so strong on Israel that even prophets of Jehovah as well as his servants bowed down to them. Is this not what we are seeing in Dominica today with Skerrit and his wife and their government? We had some devastating storms and hurricane and instead of using our passport money to build back Dominica, they are using it to fortify themselves and secure their evil reign. Now they are proud to announce that they’ve built 51 apartments and, commercial buildings in roseau but they’ve already have over 1000 applications. You talk about good grounds for corruption and victimization ? Who you think will get these buildings? Another thing is Skerrit , his wife and DLP have taken the housing, commercial and church industry because they announced they will be building a church in Grandbay I guess for Satan worship or for Grandbayrians to worship them
More election fraud cover by a dense smoke screen!
Mr.Burnett,I DON not know where you live.Take a good look between the New market bridge and the west or New Roseau bridge.That is what Melissa is talking about.We will be widening the SIDEWALKS ,so on either side of the street there will be parking plus sidewalk.Double parking is a vehicular offence in Dominica.
The Great George Street that I walked along this morning was not between the “New market bridge and the west or New Roseau bridge”.
Perhaps you are confusing Great George Street with River Street.
Roger you may find that this clown does not live in Dominica but like the quayside captain has lots to say about how our country should be run using the crude and shallow language of a drunken sailor cursing every one who does not support mr. Skerrit. Very rough uneducated fellow that clown. Give him no heed my friend.
Ahab and Jezebel, the most evil and corrupt couple we heard of in the Bible seems to have to have taught this evil couple how to do evil and practice corruption. But for a while the corruption and evil devices of Ahab and Jezebel seemed to be working until God was ready for them.
Like Ahab and Jezebel this evil and corrupt couple have corrupted everything in Dominica including the church so now they are on an exercise to hide corrupt, evil and jumbee money all over Dominica to convince people that wrong is roll good. But I don’t want their jumbee money and I don’t want their jumbee apartment or have any association with their evil. But soon and very soon God will judge them and all those that have bowed their knees to them.
Psa 127:1 Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it:
2 It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep.
Da is plagued with the culture and spirits of Ahab &…
Very unfortunate for us that our leaders do not yet understand that this building of apartments for people doesn’t solve our problems. Gentlemen and women, investment into our existing industries, and starting up new ones will better serve us. This building of housing projects for people who may be unemployed or underemployed will have serious consequences for us. Look around the entire world and you will find out that this equation is an incubator for criminals. Be warned.
Receiving keys to a new apartment is all well and good, however it does not equate to ownership.
Correct me if I am wrong, but to date none of the “housing revolution” recipients have received title to the property they are living in. This then begs question, what (if any) security of tenure do the residents have?
With respect to the Great George Street “model street” project and the statement: “We will be widening the sidewalks which will allow for additional parking on either side…” Does this mean that we will then have double parking on the pavements?
ADMIN: As far as we aware, they have not received titles but have been promised strata titles by the government.
covering those drains not going to do squat with the torrents of water that flow when it rains heavily they are just going to get clogged , you might as well build an underground canal, LOL