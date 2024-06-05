Staff of DOMLEC mourn death of employee Neville Jno Baptiste

Staff of the Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) have expressed great sadness following the passing of Neville Marvin Jno Baptiste who was a victim of a shooting incident in Tarish Pit last night.
Jno Baptiste was employed as an Operator at DOMLEC’s Fond Cole Power Station.
He died at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital(DCFH) this morning.
”He was an invaluable member of the operations team; his presence and contributions will be greatly missed, “ a statement posted on DOMLEC’s Facebook page stated.
According to the statement, Neville was the brother of Lenny Jno. Baptiste, also an Operator at the Fond Cole Power Station.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts are with all employees, particularly his immediate colleagues and his family,” the statement added.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.