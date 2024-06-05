Staff of DOMLEC mourn death of employee Neville Jno Baptiste

Staff of the Dominica Electricity Services Ltd (DOMLEC) have expressed great sadness following the passing of Neville Marvin Jno Baptiste who was a victim of a shooting incident in Tarish Pit last night.

Jno Baptiste was employed as an Operator at DOMLEC’s Fond Cole Power Station.

He died at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital(DCFH) this morning.

”He was an invaluable member of the operations team; his presence and contributions will be greatly missed, “ a statement posted on DOMLEC’s Facebook page stated.

According to the statement, Neville was the brother of Lenny Jno. Baptiste, also an Operator at the Fond Cole Power Station.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts are with all employees, particularly his immediate colleagues and his family,” the statement added.