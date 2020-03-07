BUSINESS BYTE: Campbell’s joins the fight against coronavirus

At 3 in the afternoon of Friday March 6th, an informal but rather important ceremony took place at the office of the Minister of Education in Government Headquarters; 100 posters, written, designed and printed by Campbell’s Business Systems and Services Ltd. were presented to the Ministry of Education for use in schools and offices of that ministry.

On hand to receive the posters were Mrs. Hyacinth – the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, and Dr. Jeffrey Blaize – Chief Education officer.

In handing over the gift to the Ministry of Education, Mr. Cedric Phillip, General Manager of Campbell’s, emphasized that management and staff were concerned about misinformation being spread about the COVID-19 virus on social media.

Since the largest demographic of our population exposed to social media were our youth, it was felt that an awareness campaign on COVID-19 could be effectively delivered via the schools and other stakeholders in the education sector.

He mentioned that, as far as he knew, this was the first locally designed, mass produced awareness document on the COVID-19 virus, and that Campbell’s management and staff were proud to give back to the society in a very real way.

Mr. Phillip and Mr. Simpson Gregoire, the financial officer of the company, further informed the small gathering that the soft copy image of the poster was available to any bona fide organization who wanted to use it – at no cost.

In designing the poster, the company had contacted the former head of the Pan American Health Organization’s local office Nurse Shirley Augustine to provide the factual information for the poster.

The poster was written up and sent to the Health Promotion Office of the Ministry of Health to provide any additional information.

The text was then sent to the skilled and enthusiastic graphic designers at Campbell’s who came up with an attractive and easy to read layout.

This was further sent to the Chief Education Officer for final vetting and then printed. Mrs. Hyacinth and Dr. Blaize thanked Campbell’s Business Systems and Services Ltd. for it’s timely donation and expressed the view that this, along with other initiatives by the government, would greatly contribute to the fight against the spread of the disease.

Download (PDF, 282KB)