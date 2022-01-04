COMMENTARY: Gregor Nassief’s response to Sean Douglas

On December 30th on Q95’s Talk on the Block, Sean Douglas hosting the program for the first time, managed to get five things wrong in just 22 seconds. That works out to a misstatement of fact every 4.4 seconds.

“You have Secret Bay in Portsmouth…. A number of villas have been built…. We are now hearing that they want to build…. Mr. Nassief wants to build an extra 42 villas at a cost of some 60 million…. We are hearing that villas are going for 7 million US dollars. Again, the need for transparency with respect to that because its our….. it’s the taxpayers money that are being expended here.”

Misstatement #1

The most egregious statement is “it’s the tax payers money that are being expended here.” So Mr. Douglas is essentially saying that monies to be spent on building the villas is tax payers money. It is perplexing to me that after almost 8 years since the Real Estate option was introduced under the CBI program, such misconception still persists. Secret Bay has not received or spent $1 from the Government or $1 of Tax Payers money. I suggest Mr. Douglas refer to “Part II: The Business of Real Estate” in a DNO article written more than 2 years ago in an attempt to correct similar misstatements: An Open Response to Lennox Linton; and to refer to the Government website and legislation as it relates to the Real Estate option under the CBI program. In simple terms, an investor transaction with Secret Bay is for the purchase of a fraction of a villa or a whole villa along with a parcel of land that the villa is on, which is separate from the same investor’s transaction with the Government for Citizenship. The first transaction qualifies the investor to proceed with the second transaction but is separate. Monies from the first transaction belong to Secret Bay (as we are transferring title in property to the investor) while monies from the second transaction belong to the Government. No monies that belong to the Government are held by Secret Bay. This is the identical framework that exists for the real estate option under the CBI programs of St. Lucia, Grenada, St. Kitts and Antigua.

Misstatement #2 & #3

Mr. Douglas says we are “now hearing” that “Mr. Nassief wants to build an extra 42 villas”…. Refer to DNO article published February 19th, 2019: Govt and Secret Bay Residences sign contract for development of Secret Bay. From the outset, Secret Bay’s plan was to build a total of 42 villas, as outlined in the referred DNO article published almost 3 years ago, and the existing villas which we built in 2010/11, 2013, 2016, 2018 (post Maria) and most recently 2020/2021 are included in the 42.

Misstatement #4

Mr. Douglas says “that villas are going for 7 million US dollars”. The us$7m sale to which he refers comprised 4 villas, 3 pools and various other amenities, information also in the public domain and readily accessible on DNO: Secret Bay records vacation home estate sale of US$7 million. So 4 villas for us$7m is an average price of us$1.75m per villa, an unremarkable price in terms of villa sales in the region, but a first for Dominica. And as expressed in the DNO article, this sale is unrelated to Dominica’s Citizenship program.

Misstatement #5

Mr. Douglas says that these “extra 42 villas” will be built “at a cost of some $60 million”. Mr. Douglas does not say whether this figure is US$ or EC$, but either would be significantly off.

Some background facts

Some facts that may be useful to consider when speaking about Secret Bay and its real estate program:

Secret Bay began operations in 2011 with 8 employees and 4 villas, and the resort now employees just under 90 persons (excluding construction workforce) and has 12 villas

It was not until 2019 that Secret Bay received approval from the Government of Dominica as a real estate project under the CBI program, a full 8 years after Secret Bay was a fully operating resort

Secret Bay’s resort is also a luxury real estate development meaning its villas are for sale to luxury vacation home buyers (non-CBI buyers) as well as to CBI buyers

Secret Bay investors own outright the villas that they purchase and Secret Bay manages the villas on their behalf and they earn a return from the on-going rental of their villas

Secret Bay has built 12 of its planned 42 villas, with several more currently under construction, and attempts to keep its “construction cycle” as closely aligned to its “sales cycle” as possible (meaning we cannot afford to build what we are not able to sell)

Secret Bay’s first phase pre-Maria comprised 8 villas on 5 acres of land, with a density of built structures to land of just under 10%; our 42 villas will sit on approximately 40 acres of land, and our density will drop to less than 7%, meaning less than 7% of the land will have built structures on it when we complete the development

Mr. Douglas’s assertion that our development is using Government or Tax Payer money is absolutely false and highly inflammatory and the many other misstatements combine with this to support a particular narrative about Secret Bay which is far from the truth. As such, I expect a clarifying statement from Mr. Douglas.

In closing, when I heard Mr. Douglas as host for the first time on Talk on the Block, I hoped for objectivity, journalistic integrity and constructive discussion. God only knows how desperately Dominica needs objective and constructive debate, instead of everyone preaching to their own choir. What disappointed me is that Mr. Douglas is an acquaintance who I always greet with a smile, and enjoy speaking to, and he knows where to reach me to ask any question or discuss any subject. I fully support calls for more transparency and accountability in Government, as well as for freedom of information, and I can only hope that Mr. Douglas does a better job in being an accountable journalist and talk show host, and has the discipline to seek truth and accurate information before making such public statements in the future.