LIVE NOW: Panel Discussion PICSA – Disaster risk reduction in farming – The Participatory Integrated Climate Services in Agriculture (PICSA)

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Government of Dominica through the Ministry of Green and Blue Economy, Agriculture, and National Food Security invites you to join the panel discussion on PICSA for the week of activities under the Strengthening Disaster Management Capacity of Women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Commonwealth of Dominica Project. Funded by the Government of Japan.
Zoom link: https://uwi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUudu-ppzsoEtYjLukGHB9JpcnmDhbvMEon
Live link will be provided below from 10am:
