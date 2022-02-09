Dominican escapes from prison in Antigua

Lawmen in Antigua and Barbuda are on the lookout for a Dominican who escaped prison custody on Tuesday.
The Superintendent of Prisons in Antigua told DNO’s correspondent in Antigua that Shanell Thomas, 34, who was born in Dominica and grew up in Antigua, escaped while working on the institution’s farm at Diamonds Estate. It is believed that he may be attempting to leave St Johns by boat.
Thomas is serving time for a number of convictions – including kidnapping, attempted robbery and theft – and was scheduled to be released in November 2026.
According to the authorities, Thomas escaped at around 12 noon Tuesday and he is to be of medium build, approximately 190 lbs, 5 feet 7 inches tall and fair in complexion.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to contact the nearest police station or the prison immediately.
Prison officials are also advising Thomas to turn himself in to the nearest police station.
The police in Antigua are expected to issue a bulletin in Dominica and other Caribbean islands for Thomas.
8 Comments
I’m guessing he’s gonna return back to his country
That’s all we need here… another criminal who could do who knows what!
When these kinds of criminals escape put a bounty on thier head. Start at EC $100k. I guarantee he will not be out more than a day.
I hope he is captured and some more years added on to his sentence.I also hope he doesn’t come to Dominica backdoor,we have enough problems in that country already.
Case close for him. Yep…Dominica has (in the past 4 decades) produced many such Goat Heads. Put this one on Choksi’s boat. But again, I say, see what CARICOM can cause?
Too many Dominicans are giving their country a ‘black eye’. In recent times, Dominicans have either been murdered or imprisoned in Antigua, St. Lucia and Martinique.
Now, not only this most recent incident in Antigua, but, two more Dominicans were just sentenced to prison for illegal entry and other offences in St. Kitts-Nevis.
Why are Dominicans so lawless these days? Are they following their leader? Just a thought.
and you know if dem Antigua police get to him before he turns himself in….