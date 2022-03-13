Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hosts prep session for youth parliamentarians

Barbados Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley joined Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit for a preparatory session on Saturday, March 12, 2022 for thirty-one youth leaders who will participate in the National Youth Parliament later this month.

The session was held at the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski.

In a virtual presentation, the Barbadian Prime Minister deliberated on climate change impacts on small island economies, women in politics and the role of youth leaders in development, among other issues. The other facilitators were former Barbadian Government Minister, Ambassador Liz Thompson, Speaker of the Dominica House of Assembly, Hon. Joseph Isaac and Minister for Trade, Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business and Export Development,

Hon. Ian Douglas.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Skerrit noted the youth parliament will expose participants to significant national policy to broaden their understanding of the development path that is being pursued.

“You, the young people of our country, are the beneficiaries and inheritors of Dynamic Dominica. It cannot be built without you or your input. Nor can Dominica become the lamp on the hill of which we dream and for which we work, unless you buy into the very idea and play your part in bringing about Dynamic Dominica. Inclusion, participation,

transparency and being given a voice in national affairs are key elements of democracy.

“In that regard, the Youth Parliament may be seen as a participatory mechanism which strengthens the democracy of this country. If well done and delivered as one of a number of planks of opportunity for young Dominicans, the youth parliament will help to create in our youth, a desire to live and remain in Dominica, to build a new society and a strong

economy. You will see yourselves as the protectors of our lands, our hills, our rivers, our culture and the architects of a new prosperity,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister also addressed the policy issues up for debate in the youth parliament – geothermal energy; marijuana as a foreign exchange earner; mandatory vaccines; housing; and the new international airport.

The National Youth Parliament, organized by the National Youth Council of Dominica, is slated for March 23-24, 2022 at the Dominica House of Assembly.