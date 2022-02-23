Roseau Central Constituency to get its first children’s playground in forty years  

After forty years, the children of Roseau and surrounding areas could soon, once again, have their own playground.

A playground known as “The Merry Go Round” which was previously located on the site of the current DPSU building, was dismantled more than forty years ago in 1981. Roseau Central has been without a children’s playground since.

The proposed playground which, according to Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit, is being funded by the People’s Republic of China, will be located at the southern end of the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

“I am happy to report that at a meeting with the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Lin Xianjiang on Friday, February 4th I received word from the Ambassador that China will fund the construction of a children’s playground in Roseau Central,” Poponne- Skerrit stated. “This follows my request to the Government of China through the Ambassador for support in this venture which will provide the children in Roseau and surrounding communities with a facility for play and socializing .”

According to the Roseau MP, during the 2019 election campaign one of the concerns brought to the fore by the parents of the Roseau Central Constituency related to the lack of a playground for children to engage in physical activities or play in a safe and conducive setting.

She said further that her vision is that this facility will provide children with the opportunity to practice and improve their social and physical skills

Poponne- Skerrit said the playground will be opened to children of all ages.