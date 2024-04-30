Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery presents: Creolité, exploring our collective consciousness & identities

Vetivert Contemporary Fine Art Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Creolité, carded for Tuesday, 30th April 2024, from 4:15 to 6:30 pm at Lacou.

Creolité marks the beginning of a thought-provoking visual discourse over the next 12 months, with a total of three exhibitions planned. This first exhibition aims to ignite conversations around the concept of Antillean peoples as Creole and the dynamic interplay and tensions between the literary terms and theses on Creolization and Hybridization of our collective identity.

Five of our represented artists will offer paintings and other works that delve into a visual discourse on our collective consciousness and views on who and how they identify or form a sense of belonging within the multifaceted nature of Creole culture. Through their artwork, they invite viewers to join the exploration of the complexities of identity formation and the influences that shape who we are.

“We look forward to presenting this Creolité 1.0 as the inaugural exhibition in our series of visual discourses,” says Carla Armour, Curator of Vetivert Contemporary. “This exhibition serves as a platform for our artists to engage with pressing societal questions and contribute to meaningful conversations about identity and culture.”

As a small independent gallery, Vetivert Contemporary relies on the support of its community to fulfill its mission of providing mentorship, curation, and international exposure to Dominican artists. Every interaction, support, sale, and contribution is instrumental in achieving our vision of positioning Dominican art alongside the best in the world.

We invite members of the press to join us for the opening reception of Creolité at 4:15 pm on Tuesday, April 30th, at Lacou as they will have the opportunity to engage with the artists and explore the thought-provoking artwork on display.

For more information, please contact Carla Armour at Tel: +1767-612-8393 or WhatApp: +44 (0)7470466502.

See programme below: