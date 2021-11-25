Click here to vote for your favourite Farming Champion before 12pm tonight!

Home >> UNDP GUYDOM Page – Strengthening the Disaster Management Capacity of women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Commonwealth of DominicaClick here to vote for your favourite Farming Champion before 12pm tonight! UNDP Dominica Office - Thursday, November 25th, 2021 at 12:33 PMShareTweetSharePin Follow the link below to like and share your pick for farming champion as part of the GUY-DOM project. Your likes and shares will be counted towards the vote:https://www.facebook.com/UNDPDominica/photos/pcb.1169996190193697/1169764083550241/
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.