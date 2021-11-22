UNDP GUYDOM week of activities Opening Ceremony live from 10am Monday

The Strengthening the Disaster Management Capacity of women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Commonwealth of Dominica (GUYDOM) Project launches its Week of Activities with an Opening Ceremony on Monday, 22 November 2021. Through collaboration with the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the GUYDOM project, which is facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean with the support of the Government of Japan, is engaging and educating the general public with a Visibility Blitz which will run until Friday, 26 November.

The Opening ceremony will be hosted virtually via UWITV (www.uwitv.org) as well as via the UNDP Dominica Facebook page and DNO. It will provide the public with an overview of the project’s progress thus far and further advocate for climate smart and disaster resilient farming practices in Dominica. Following the virtual session, several entertaining and informative activities are scheduled namely, two radio programmes which will be aired on DBS radio, Vibes Radio, Kari FM.

